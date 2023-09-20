Evening Reading - September 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Starfield crosses 10 million players
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold
- Elon Musk's Neuralink seeks patients for first human brain-computer implant trial
- The Teal Mask is a reminder of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's extreme highs and lows
- Criterion Games joins EA Entertainment, will focus on Battlefield and Need for Speed
- Mortal Kombat 1 review: Bloody kreative
- Striking Distance Studios CEO and Founder Glen Schofield is leaving the studio
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Another CS2 tease
What are you doing next Wednesday?— CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 20, 2023
Well, they officially missed that summer release window. Excited to play next week, though!
The age of the Segway Mount
Horse mounts are *so* 2023. 2024 is all about the Segway. pic.twitter.com/o15ZznrxQo— Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) September 20, 2023
I think Dragon Quest 12 should follow suit.
Let Ben Starr buy Nintendo
I would also like to buy Nintendo please. pic.twitter.com/zE9c66f8ak— Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) September 19, 2023
He just wants to impress his friends.
Onimusha trailer
Netflix's animated offerings can be mixed, but this looks dope.
One more month until Super Mario Bros. Wonder!
September 20, 2023
Wahoo! Can you feel it?
You know what else is one month away?
WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023
My body has never been more ready.
Death Stranding 2 coming to... coffee?
September 19, 2023
Wouldn't put it past Kojima.
Your upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles
/clears throat/ may we have your attentionhttps://t.co/yWSxQHqoLg pic.twitter.com/CfPNFQ7tcT— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 19, 2023
Another solid lineup, Payday 3 and Party Animals the major standouts.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
