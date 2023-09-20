Evening Reading - September 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Another CS2 tease

What are you doing next Wednesday? — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 20, 2023

Well, they officially missed that summer release window. Excited to play next week, though!

The age of the Segway Mount

Horse mounts are *so* 2023. 2024 is all about the Segway. pic.twitter.com/o15ZznrxQo — Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) September 20, 2023

I think Dragon Quest 12 should follow suit.

Let Ben Starr buy Nintendo

I would also like to buy Nintendo please. pic.twitter.com/zE9c66f8ak — Ben Starr (@The_Ben_Starr) September 19, 2023

He just wants to impress his friends.

Onimusha trailer

Netflix's animated offerings can be mixed, but this looks dope.

One more month until Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

Wahoo! Can you feel it?

You know what else is one month away?

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023

My body has never been more ready.

Death Stranding 2 coming to... coffee?

Wouldn't put it past Kojima.

Your upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles

/clears throat/ may we have your attentionhttps://t.co/yWSxQHqoLg pic.twitter.com/CfPNFQ7tcT — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 19, 2023

Another solid lineup, Payday 3 and Party Animals the major standouts.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

We'll keep delivering top-tier Evening Reading posts, and you'll download Shackpets and join the official Shacknews Discord. Shake on it?

Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.