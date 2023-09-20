New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 20, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Another CS2 tease

Well, they officially missed that summer release window. Excited to play next week, though!

The age of the Segway Mount

I think Dragon Quest 12 should follow suit.

Let Ben Starr buy Nintendo

He just wants to impress his friends.

Onimusha trailer

Netflix's animated offerings can be mixed, but this looks dope.

One more month until Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

Wahoo! Can you feel it?

You know what else is one month away?

My body has never been more ready.

Death Stranding 2 coming to... coffee?

Wouldn't put it past Kojima.

Your upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles

Another solid lineup, Payday 3 and Party Animals the major standouts.

Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

