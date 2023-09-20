Starfield crosses 10 million players Starfield is Bethesda's biggest launch to date.

Starfield launched earlier this month (or late last month for early access) and ushered in Bethesda Game Studios’ first new universe in a quarter of a century. The game has been getting a lot of love around the gaming community, so much so that it’s helped Bethesda cross another massive milestone. Starfield has surpassed 10 million total players, solidifying it as Bethesda’s biggest launch in its history.

Bethesda shared a tweet yesterday to announce that Starfield had crossed 10 million players across Xbox and PC platforms. “Thank you to more than 10 million #Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history.” This achievement comes less than a month since the game first made its way to the hands of players. Starfield originally managed to cross 6 million players back on September 7, just one day after the game’s full release.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

There was a lot of excitement and anticipation that drove players to Starfield in such large numbers. Not only was it Bethesda’s first open-world RPG since Fallout 4 in 2015, but it was the studio’s first new IP since the 90s. It’s also worth noting that Starfield undoubtedly got a massive boost from being on Xbox Game Pass. It’s arguably the largest video game to be available on the video game subscription service on day one.

We here at Shacknews were pretty big fans of Starfield in our review. Although the game has seen some early success, it seems like it’s only set to get bigger. Bethesda has already confirmed that several community-requested features are on the way. The studio has also set an early 2024 release window for its Creation mod tool, which will undoubtedly be a massive boon for community-created content. If you’re looking for guides or simply want to know about the latest patches and updates, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Starfield topic page.