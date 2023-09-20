New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold

Insomniac has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold and is set for its October launch.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just a month away, and the team at Insomniac Games has been hard at work to deliver on the superhero sequel’s astronomical expectations. After another recent deep dive into the game’s systems and features, the developer has shared an important development update. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone gold.

Insomniac announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone gold in a video message on social media. The studio enlisted the help of the game’s voice cast to share the news. Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom) all appear to announce that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone gold and will soon be in the hands of players. Insomniac also attached a written note at the end of the video.

Miles Morales leaping into the sky.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Going gold is a significant milestone in game development, as it marks the stage in which principal development has been completed and the game is ready to be printed onto discs. If there were any lingering concerns that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could get delayed out of its busy October release date, those fears have been quelled.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released one month from today on October 20, 2023. Earlier this week, Insomniac provided insight as to how the sequel will take advantage of the PS5 hardware and DualSense controller to greatly improve the player experience. Be sure to visit our Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 topic page for more updates.

