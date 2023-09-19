New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets new DualSense features and graphical upgrades

Sony has detailed how Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take advantage of the PS5 and DualSense hardware.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be the first game in the series designed from the ground-up for the PlayStation 5. With that, Insomniac Games will be able to take full advantage of the (relatively) new console and everything it packs under the hood for this new web-slinging adventure. In a new blog post, Sony walked players through how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a transformative experience thanks to the PS5 and DualSense.

The Spidey-focused PlayStation Blog post was shared today. It gives us a step-by-step walkthrough of a gameplay demo previously shown to a group of journalists and creators. Sony also uses this post to highlight how Insomniac Games is pushing the universe forward with all-new hardware. This includes haptic feedback, a key feature of the DualSense controller. While the previous Spider-Man games used the triggers to simulate resistance when web-swinging, this sequel uses haptic feedback to amplify cinematic moments. For example, players will feel the vibration of a bell as it rings during a climactic battle between a Black Suit-wearing Peter Parker and Lizard.

Peter Parker wearing the Black Suit.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The PlayStation 5’s internal SSD has also unlocked some new technical feats for Insomniac in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Since the world of New York will be able to load in faster, the developers have added quicker ways to get through the city. This includes wind tunnels and some advanced swinging techniques. It’ll also make for a seamless transition when switching between Miles Morales and Peter Parker, as the camera will pull out into a bird’s eye view of the city before closing in on the desired character, wherever they may be.

Sony has been ramping up its promotion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as the game’s October 20 release date draws near. Keep coming back to Shacknews between now and then for additional updates on the highly-anticipated superhero sequel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    September 19, 2023 1:55 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets new DualSense features and graphical upgrades

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 19, 2023 2:12 PM

      lol at that blog page with thumbnail sized gifs to portray the upgrades.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 19, 2023 2:38 PM

        LOL, no kidding. I guess who ever is in charge of that article never heard of embedding YouTube videos for the comparisons and make those YouTube videos at 4K bitrate.... also YouTube hits gets you impressions and also makes you money, just saying, oof.

        If anyone one works at Sony's video game sector I will gladly take over their PR and take them to the Moon! Do you ever get the impression these large companies put little to no effort into their PR, I guess they don't need to but still it is sad. I guess at least Sony puts some effort in MS is the worst.

        Anyways :) , my body is ready for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 I am just conflicted if I should just wait for the PC version.

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 19, 2023 2:20 PM

      Ooh both performance and fidelity modes get raytracing

    • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 19, 2023 2:45 PM

      Are they still working on that Wolverine game? When is that due out?

