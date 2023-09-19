Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets new DualSense features and graphical upgrades Sony has detailed how Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take advantage of the PS5 and DualSense hardware.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be the first game in the series designed from the ground-up for the PlayStation 5. With that, Insomniac Games will be able to take full advantage of the (relatively) new console and everything it packs under the hood for this new web-slinging adventure. In a new blog post, Sony walked players through how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a transformative experience thanks to the PS5 and DualSense.

The Spidey-focused PlayStation Blog post was shared today. It gives us a step-by-step walkthrough of a gameplay demo previously shown to a group of journalists and creators. Sony also uses this post to highlight how Insomniac Games is pushing the universe forward with all-new hardware. This includes haptic feedback, a key feature of the DualSense controller. While the previous Spider-Man games used the triggers to simulate resistance when web-swinging, this sequel uses haptic feedback to amplify cinematic moments. For example, players will feel the vibration of a bell as it rings during a climactic battle between a Black Suit-wearing Peter Parker and Lizard.



Source: PlayStation Studios

The PlayStation 5’s internal SSD has also unlocked some new technical feats for Insomniac in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Since the world of New York will be able to load in faster, the developers have added quicker ways to get through the city. This includes wind tunnels and some advanced swinging techniques. It’ll also make for a seamless transition when switching between Miles Morales and Peter Parker, as the camera will pull out into a bird’s eye view of the city before closing in on the desired character, wherever they may be.

Sony has been ramping up its promotion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as the game’s October 20 release date draws near. Keep coming back to Shacknews between now and then for additional updates on the highly-anticipated superhero sequel.