Ford (F) to cut F-150 Lightning prices by at least $6,000 for all models Ford claims to have sorted out battery resource issues, increased plant capacity, and is planning to boost production of the F-150 Lightning throughout 2023.

It would appear that getting one’s hands on Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck will now be a bit easier throughout the rest of 2023. The company has officially announced price cuts on all models of the truck ranging from at least $6,000 up to $10,000 USD. Ford attributed this price cut to a breakthrough in its battery component supply line and plans to boost production of the F-150 Lightning throughout 2023 as a result.

Ford announced the price cuts and boosted production plans for the F-150 Lightning in a press release on its website on July 17, 2023. According to the announcement, Ford’s cheapest models of the F-150 Lightning will be seeing the biggest price cuts, retailing at around $10,000 USD lower. Meanwhile, its more topline models, such as the top-line Platinum trim model, will get slightly lower cuts of at least $6,000.

Ford's updated pricing chart for the F-150 Lightning shows cuts of at least $6,000 across every available model of the vehicle.

Source: Ford

Thanks to a breakthrough in its battery resource supply line, Ford is now able to increase production capacity in its plants. That issue was causing major supply constraints on the vehicle, even halting production at one point. Meanwhile, the vehicle saw a number of price hikes over the last year since its launch, climbing as high as a 40 percent increase over its original launching retail value. With the new breakthrough in supply constraints, Ford has promised it will be able to up production and deliver more vehicles throughout the rest of the year.

“Shortly after launching the F-150 Lightning, rapidly rising material costs, supply constraints and other factors drove up the cost of the EV truck for Ford and our customers,” said Ford chief customer officer Marin Gjaja. “We’ve continued to work in the background to improve accessibility and affordability to help to lower prices for our customers and shorten the wait times for their new F-150 Lightning.”

It will be interesting to see if the year turns out to be a successful one for the Ford F-150 Lightning with the price cut in play and production increases planned. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the Lightning and further electric vehicle news for updates.