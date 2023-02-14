Ford pauses production on EV F-150 Lightning due to potential battery issue
Ford has not yet determined when production and shipments on the electric F-150 will resume.
The F-150 Lightning is an electric version of one of Ford’s most popular cars. The electric vehicle first hit the road in the latter half of 2022, and has been in production ever since. However, that will soon come to a pause. Ford has announced that it is halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning EV as the manufacturer looks to resolve a potential battery issue.
Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the production and shipment halts of the F-150 Lightning in a statement we spotted in CNBC. Ford began internally investigating the matter when a vehicle showed issues during a quality inspection prior to delivery. While the company hasn’t definitively ruled that the battery is what’s causing issues, that seems to be the likely case. “The team is diligently working on the root cause analysis,” Farley said. He also states that by temporarily halting production and shipments, Ford is “doing the right thing by our customers.”
Ford has also shared that it has not confirmed any accidents as a result of the potential battery issue. While the company has paused its production and shipping of the F-150 Lightning for the time being, the company has not issued an order for dealers that already have them on their lots to stop selling them.
While battery issues are never a “good” problem to have with vehicle production, it’s especially concerning for electric vehicles, which lean even heavier on their batteries than gas vehicles.
Ford has put a strong emphasis on its investment in electric vehicles, and the F-150 Lightning is the company’s first electric pickup truck. Ford has not yet provided a timeline for when it expects production to resume on the Ford F-150 Lightning. For future updates on the story, be sure to visit Shacknews Ford topic page.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Ford pauses production on EV F-150 Lightning due to potential battery issue
Wow, Ford had to stop F-150 Lightning sales and production due to a battery issue:
Ford F-150 Lightning under a Stop Build, Stop Ship Order
For as much shit as we talk about Elon, their investments in battery production really are paying off.
