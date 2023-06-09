Evening Reading - June 9, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Yakuza series is back with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name. Check out the trailer #SummerGameFest #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/yI7dKpQYOU — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 8, 2023

Apple Vision Pro - The Most Innovative & Affordable Consumer Electronics Product Ever Shipped

The Apple Vision Pro has an additional strap that goes *over* your head (because of weight). It wasn’t discussed, those in the hands on demos had it, but no pictures were allowed. The Good Morning America video didn’t show it either. But one brief scene in the keynote had it. pic.twitter.com/d5ot5IogIg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 9, 2023

Wondering why there are no pictures of journalists or Apple executives wearing the new Vision Pro HMD? It's because of how ugly it looks when shown with all the headstraps being used.

Dear @Apple & @Unity:



Nice to meet you, I make @FigminXR, likely the most popular #MixedReality app in the world.



♥️ I really love the idea of a shared app space in #AppleVision, fantastic, well done!



🙁 I'm not happy that #AR devs are forced to make use of it. You don't allow… — Javier Davalos (@javierdavalos) June 8, 2023

AR devs are not super happy with how porting apps will work with Vision Pro.

Early prototype of the Apple Vision Pro battery pic.twitter.com/aCSUWWUYBm — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) June 5, 2023

Apple's reinventing dongles and widgets like every other week these days.

Ophthalmologists hearing tech companies want people to spend all day on screens inches from their eyes pic.twitter.com/n9UVJAkfe9 — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) June 5, 2023

Our parents used to yell at us for sitting too close to the TV, and now we are strapping displays to our face. Another L for the boomers.

Can't wait to see people walking around with Apple Vision Pro HMDs.

something is wrong with us pic.twitter.com/SnfYmdib6V — WSBMod (Vision Pro Maxi) (@wsbmod) June 6, 2023

Crypto is still way dumber than spacial computing.

Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/06KO0b74Er — Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) June 5, 2023

$3499? In this economy?

when you find out it's $3499 pic.twitter.com/mXJCfSWboe — 𒐪 (@SHL0MS) June 5, 2023

Double-decker bus racing?

Who needs to watch Formula 1 when you can watch UK double-decker bus racing pic.twitter.com/9VMpHYHdN3 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 6, 2023

I would race a bus.

Pride Month continues

This #PrideMonth, let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/9EaK8egQjy — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 2, 2023

Sesame Street continues to rule.

happy pride month to one of my favorite photos on the entire internet pic.twitter.com/AsaRt4G6iB — sylle, prideful gremlin 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@sylleblahsome) June 1, 2023

Fun with signs!

In response to all the psychopathic hate mongers out there, I had to make another drawing.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/S37xmXGTk1 — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 8, 2023

Nice art, Rob.

Harry Mack on bouncing back from mistakes while freestyling

How I Recover From Errors @RickGlassman @ShoesOffPod



ODYSSEY TOUR 2023

Tickets Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/lWOxz9zCWU — Harry Mack (@harrymack) June 3, 2023

Harry also dropped a new Guerilla Bars video today.

Wild Kingdom

What a ferocious beast!

Cute kitties.

Coming through!

That otter just found out how much Apple Vision Pro costs.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Crypto's dead, and no one cares

If there is a hell, I'll see you there.

Fridays are for dancing

That's the stuff.

