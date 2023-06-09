Evening Reading - June 9, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite reveal from the Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream?
- Apollo to shut down June 30 due to Reddit's new API policy
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 9: Xbox Deals Unlocked
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 9: Capcom 40th Anniversary
- Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generates false accusations
- PlayStation will not have a floor exhibit at Gamescom 2023
- Crypto.com to wind down U.S. institutional client business on June 21
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie review: Striking a balance
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story review: Time is on my side
- Summer Game Fest 2023 all announcements, trailers & reveals
Yakuza series is back with Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name. Check out the trailer #SummerGameFest #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/yI7dKpQYOU— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 8, 2023
Apple Vision Pro - The Most Innovative & Affordable Consumer Electronics Product Ever Shipped
The Apple Vision Pro has an additional strap that goes *over* your head (because of weight). It wasn’t discussed, those in the hands on demos had it, but no pictures were allowed. The Good Morning America video didn’t show it either. But one brief scene in the keynote had it. pic.twitter.com/d5ot5IogIg— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 9, 2023
Wondering why there are no pictures of journalists or Apple executives wearing the new Vision Pro HMD? It's because of how ugly it looks when shown with all the headstraps being used.
Dear @Apple & @Unity:— Javier Davalos (@javierdavalos) June 8, 2023
Nice to meet you, I make @FigminXR, likely the most popular #MixedReality app in the world.
♥️ I really love the idea of a shared app space in #AppleVision, fantastic, well done!
🙁 I'm not happy that #AR devs are forced to make use of it. You don't allow…
AR devs are not super happy with how porting apps will work with Vision Pro.
Early prototype of the Apple Vision Pro battery pic.twitter.com/aCSUWWUYBm— Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) June 5, 2023
Apple's reinventing dongles and widgets like every other week these days.
Ophthalmologists hearing tech companies want people to spend all day on screens inches from their eyes pic.twitter.com/n9UVJAkfe9— Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) June 5, 2023
Our parents used to yell at us for sitting too close to the TV, and now we are strapping displays to our face. Another L for the boomers.
June 5, 2023
Can't wait to see people walking around with Apple Vision Pro HMDs.
something is wrong with us pic.twitter.com/SnfYmdib6V— WSBMod (Vision Pro Maxi) (@wsbmod) June 6, 2023
Crypto is still way dumber than spacial computing.
Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/06KO0b74Er— Aleksandr Morozov (@morozov_dev) June 5, 2023
$3499? In this economy?
when you find out it's $3499 pic.twitter.com/mXJCfSWboe— 𒐪 (@SHL0MS) June 5, 2023
Double-decker bus racing?
Who needs to watch Formula 1 when you can watch UK double-decker bus racing pic.twitter.com/9VMpHYHdN3— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 6, 2023
I would race a bus.
Pride Month continues
This #PrideMonth, let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/9EaK8egQjy— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 2, 2023
Sesame Street continues to rule.
happy pride month to one of my favorite photos on the entire internet pic.twitter.com/AsaRt4G6iB— sylle, prideful gremlin 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@sylleblahsome) June 1, 2023
Fun with signs!
In response to all the psychopathic hate mongers out there, I had to make another drawing.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/S37xmXGTk1— Rob Israel (@robisraelart) June 8, 2023
Nice art, Rob.
Harry Mack on bouncing back from mistakes while freestyling
How I Recover From Errors @RickGlassman @ShoesOffPod— Harry Mack (@harrymack) June 3, 2023
ODYSSEY TOUR 2023
Tickets Link In Bio pic.twitter.com/lWOxz9zCWU
Harry also dropped a new Guerilla Bars video today.
Wild Kingdom
June 3, 2023
What a ferocious beast!
June 3, 2023
Cute kitties.
ワンコを散歩しながら爆走する着ぐるみ、好きすぎてずっと見てる— もふもふ動画 (@tyomateee2) June 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ewyTI7CyoK
Coming through!
主婦の驚き方してるカワウソ好きすぎる pic.twitter.com/1cZ2tB8tqN— もふもふ動画 (@tyomateee2) June 1, 2023
That otter just found out how much Apple Vision Pro costs.
- Arby's employee found dead inside freezer 'beat her hands bloody trying to escape': Suit
- Here’s what Mark Zuckerberg thinks about Apple’s Vision Pro
- JPMorgan bond chief Bob Michele sees worrying echoes of 2008 in market calm
- RUMOR: Legend of Zelda movie deal in the works with Universal and Illumination
- $5.2 billion in cargo stuck off West Coast ports in truck and container bottleneck
- San Francisco sucks
- Yuji Naka could be sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for insider trading
Crypto's dead, and no one cares
it’s over pic.twitter.com/mBnNTNqAMw— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 5, 2023
If there is a hell, I'll see you there.
Fridays are for dancing
It’s Friday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LQd2XA7t1J— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 2, 2023
That's the stuff.
