Evening Reading - June 9, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Apple Vision Pro - The Most Innovative & Affordable Consumer Electronics Product Ever Shipped

Wondering why there are no pictures of journalists or Apple executives wearing the new Vision Pro HMD? It's because of how ugly it looks when shown with all the headstraps being used. 

AR devs are not super happy with how porting apps will work with Vision Pro.

Apple's reinventing dongles and widgets like every other week these days.

Our parents used to yell at us for sitting too close to the TV, and now we are strapping displays to our face. Another L for the boomers.

Can't wait to see people walking around with Apple Vision Pro HMDs.

Crypto is still way dumber than spacial computing.

$3499? In this economy?

Double-decker bus racing?

I would race a bus.

Pride Month continues

Sesame Street continues to rule.

Fun with signs!

Nice art, Rob.

Harry Mack on bouncing back from mistakes while freestyling

Harry also dropped a new Guerilla Bars video today.

Wild Kingdom

What a ferocious beast!

Cute kitties.

Coming through!

That otter just found out how much Apple Vision Pro costs.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Crypto's dead, and no one cares

If there is a hell, I'll see you there.

Fridays are for dancing

That's the stuff.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 9, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store. Also, tune in to our Twitch channel on June 15 for a very special Shacknews Direct video presentation that we hope will surprise and delight our users. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola