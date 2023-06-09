Weekend Console Download Deals for June 9: Xbox Deals Unlocked

Xbox is days away from taking the stage for the Xbox Games Showcase. To celebrate, nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale as part of the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. Find the best offers on first-party titles, the latest third-party hits, and many more.
PlayStation still has its Days of Play sale active but has also thrown in a Double Discounts sale for PlayStation Plus users and the best of PlayStation Indies. Finally, Nintendo is offering a free week of NBA 2K23 and is also celebrating the best of the past 40 years of Capcom.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Adios - FREE!
- Hoa - FREE!
- Evil Dead: The Game [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer - $11.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Deals Unlocked
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pentiment [Xbox Series X] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 + Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions - $59.99 (70% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Xbox Series X] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- High on Life [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Xbox Series X] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sifu [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.69 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Xbox Series X] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Xbox Game Preview] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (60% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Temtem [Xbox Series X] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Plus memberships are 25% off during PlayStation Days of Play. Offer applies to both new and existing members.
- PlayStation Days of Play
- God of War Ragnarok [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us: Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- MLB The Show 23 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (45% off)
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Tchia [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Wild Hearts [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [PS5] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5] - $39.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PS5/PS4] - $32.99 (34% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $14.99 (75% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Disney Speedstorm [Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley [Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.49 (30% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- PlayStation Plus Double Discounts (PS Plus members will receive double the discount shown)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour [PS5] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pesrona 5 Royal [PS5] - $49.19 (18% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Valkyrie Elysium [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $25.19 (37% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [PS5] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.70 (27% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $30.14 (33% off)
- Job Simulator [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $18.14 (67% off)
- Midnight Fight Express - $13.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $15.39 (45% off)
- CrossCode [PS5] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.74 (35% off)
- Ion Fury - $7.49 (70% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- NBA 2K23 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Trek To Yomi - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $34.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K23 - $5.99 (90% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 6/13)
- June WB Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Summer Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- DOOM - $15.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- A Little to the Left - $11.99 (20% off)
- God of Rock - $23.99 (20% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $9.74 (35% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chex Quest - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
