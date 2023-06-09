Weekend Console Download Deals for June 9: Xbox Deals Unlocked

Xbox is days away from taking the stage for the Xbox Games Showcase. To celebrate, nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale as part of the Xbox Deals Unlocked sale. Find the best offers on first-party titles, the latest third-party hits, and many more.

PlayStation still has its Days of Play sale active but has also thrown in a Double Discounts sale for PlayStation Plus users and the best of PlayStation Indies. Finally, Nintendo is offering a free week of NBA 2K23 and is also celebrating the best of the past 40 years of Capcom.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.