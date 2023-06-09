Weekend PC Download Deals for June 9: Capcom 40th Anniversary

It's a big weekend for gaming. However, it's also a momentous occasion for Capcom. The publisher is celebrating its 40th anniversary. That means the top Capcom titles are on sale right now on Steam, which includes Monster Hunter Rise, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, various Mega Man titles, and even a Capcom 40th anniversary bundle.

If that's not enough, Steam also has sales for Xbox and Devolver Digital to celebrate their respective showcases. Elsewhere, the Ubisoft Store has a big sale to celebrate Ubisoft Forward and it's the last week of the Epic Mega Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Enter the coupon code UBISOFT20 to receive 20% off of your cart. Restrictions apply.

Steam

