Weekend PC Download Deals for June 9: Capcom 40th Anniversary

It's a big weekend for gaming. However, it's also a momentous occasion for Capcom. The publisher is celebrating its 40th anniversary. That means the top Capcom titles are on sale right now on Steam, which includes Monster Hunter Rise, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, various Mega Man titles, and even a Capcom 40th anniversary bundle.
If that's not enough, Steam also has sales for Xbox and Devolver Digital to celebrate their respective showcases. Elsewhere, the Ubisoft Store has a big sale to celebrate Ubisoft Forward and it's the last week of the Epic Mega Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
For the duration of the Epic Mega Sale, claim an Epic Coupon for 25% off any qualifying purchase over $14.99. Restrictions apply.
- Payday 2 - FREE until 6/15
- Epic Games Mega Sale 2023
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $47.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $31.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $35.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gotham Knights - $19.79 (67% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.79 (34% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $20.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $17.49 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $4.79 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Mega Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: Flame Keeper, Arboria, The Darkest Tales, DIG: Deep In Galaxies, Burnhouse Lane, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Door in the Woods, For the People, Constructor Plus, Doom Classic Complete, Quake, The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante, Midnight Protocol, Siege Survival: Gloria Victis, and White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Fanatical Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $21.29 (29% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $19.19 (68% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Escape Academy [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $7.39 (82% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.95 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.95 (18% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $22.79 (62% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.96 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.23 (35% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.96 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.27 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.49 (63% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.44 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle [Steam] - $38.63 (45% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $37.37 (73% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.34 (78% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (64% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
GamesPlanet
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.99 (73% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Tomb Raider Collection [Steam] - $45.62 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (87% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $7.80 (87% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.20 (78% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Asylym GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Hard Reset Redux - $1.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $25.80 (74% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $18.71 (38% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $38.69 (36% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Steam] - $8.26 (86% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $38.49 (45% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $6.88 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of June, you'll receive Ghostwire: Tokyo, Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition, Curse of the Dead Gods, Eternal Threads, Honey I Joined a Cult, GRIME, Meeple Station, Turbo Golf Racing. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 to get Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku the Robot. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 to get Get In The Car Loser, Bad End Theater, Later Alligator, and Celeste. Pay $12 or more to also receive Super Lesbian Animal RPG, Growing Up, and Boyfriend Dungeon. These activate on Steam.
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $41.99 (70% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
Enter the coupon code UBISOFT20 to receive 20% off of your cart. Restrictions apply.
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Tell Me Why - FREE for Pride Month (Must claim before 7/1 @ 10AM PT)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $13.99 (65% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Games Showcase Sale.
- Games for Waves: World Oceans Day Sale
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Abzu - $8.99 (55% off)
- The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition - $5.09 (66% off)
- Call of the Sea - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rain On Your Parade + DLC - $18.73 (25% off)
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy - $2.47 (59% off)
- More from the Steam World Ocean Day Sale.
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale
- Capcom 40th Anniversary Pack - $49.80 (78% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $25.19 (58% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Complete Pack - $29.46 (76% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale.
- Devolver Direct Sale
- The Return of Volvy Bundle - $56.74 (70% off)
- Terra Nil - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Direct Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $12.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Aliens Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sands of Salazaar - $5.99 (60% off)
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 9: Capcom 40th Anniversary