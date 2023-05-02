Evening Reading - May 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews. It's time to close out another day of posting with Evening Reading. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Street Fighter 6's World Tour is the 'Street Fighter RPG' I've always wanted
- Glitch Busters: Stuck On You is a colorfully competitive co-op shooter
- Fortnite adds Anakin, Padme & Darth Maul for Star Wars Day
- Gran Turismo movie trailer puts a gamer behind the wheel
- Listen to the AMD Q1 2023 earnings call here
- StreamElements reveals 2023 Creator Diversity Program recipients
- Xbox Game Pass introduces Friend Referral program
- AMD Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Ford (F) expects Model E EV division to lose $3 billion in 2023
Other Stuff From The Internet
Always an optimist
Always an optimist.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/FlLvUz53oe— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) May 2, 2023
You know, there are days when I identify with this energy.
Go Leafs Go
I could watch this on repeat. Leafs finally win something after 19 long years of pain.
Nate the Hoof Guy
If you're not watching Nate the Hoof Guy yet, you should. It's weirdly relaxing.
National Mobility Awareness Month
May is National Mobility Awareness Month. Those of us who use mobility aids could be anywhere. Be aware. Be very aware. pic.twitter.com/KqDEZ6Zre0— Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) May 2, 2023
Steven is always fighting the good fight, and we at Shacknews appreciate everything he does.
New Jersey Devils
Next stop: Raleigh 😈 #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2023
Series Ws presented by @trulyseltzer pic.twitter.com/rdolXJDAwv
Congratulations to Steve T. on the Devils making the second round. If the Devils and Leafs get through the second round, Steven and I become enemies for about two weeks.
Galactus
I hated Galactus until I had the card, now I take great pleasure in the misery of my opponents.
Sadie
Well, Shacknews, that's it for today. What are you doing to wind down at the end of this fine Tuesday? Are you playing Shackpets? It's free on iOS and Android you know, and that's where you can find more adorable pictures of Sadie! Let us know in the Chatty comments below.
