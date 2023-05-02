Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 2, 2023

We've reached the conclusion to another day. Let's close things out with a recap of what went down at Shacknews and elsewhere around the internet.
Good evening, Shacknews. It's time to close out another day of posting with Evening Reading. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Other Stuff From The Internet

Always an optimist

You know, there are days when I identify with this energy.

Go Leafs Go

I could watch this on repeat. Leafs finally win something after 19 long years of pain.

Nate the Hoof Guy

If you're not watching Nate the Hoof Guy yet, you should. It's weirdly relaxing.

National Mobility Awareness Month

Steven is always fighting the good fight, and we at Shacknews appreciate everything he does.

New Jersey Devils

Congratulations to Steve T. on the Devils making the second round. If the Devils and Leafs get through the second round, Steven and I become enemies for about two weeks.

Galactus

An image showing Galactus in Marvel Snap

I hated Galactus until I had the card, now I take great pleasure in the misery of my opponents.

Sadie

I picture of a cat hiding in a blanket with one of its eyes showing

Well, Shacknews, that's it for today. What are you doing to wind down at the end of this fine Tuesday? Are you playing Shackpets? It's free on iOS and Android you know, and that's where you can find more adorable pictures of Sadie! Let us know in the Chatty comments below.

Hello, Meet Lola