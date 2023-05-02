Evening Reading - May 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews. It's time to close out another day of posting with Evening Reading. Please take a look.

Always an optimist

You know, there are days when I identify with this energy.

Go Leafs Go

I could watch this on repeat. Leafs finally win something after 19 long years of pain.

Nate the Hoof Guy

If you're not watching Nate the Hoof Guy yet, you should. It's weirdly relaxing.

National Mobility Awareness Month

May is National Mobility Awareness Month. Those of us who use mobility aids could be anywhere. Be aware. Be very aware. pic.twitter.com/KqDEZ6Zre0 — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) May 2, 2023

Steven is always fighting the good fight, and we at Shacknews appreciate everything he does.

New Jersey Devils

Congratulations to Steve T. on the Devils making the second round. If the Devils and Leafs get through the second round, Steven and I become enemies for about two weeks.

Galactus

I hated Galactus until I had the card, now I take great pleasure in the misery of my opponents.

Sadie

Well, Shacknews, that's it for today. What are you doing to wind down at the end of this fine Tuesday? Are you playing Shackpets? It's free on iOS and Android you know, and that's where you can find more adorable pictures of Sadie! Let us know in the Chatty comments below.