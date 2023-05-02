Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Xbox Game Pass introduces Friend Referral program

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subs can invite friends to try the service.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

While Microsoft looks to appeal the major decision on its proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard, the company continues to update its Xbox Game Pass service with new features and titles to keep players around. In addition to announcing the line-up of new games coming to the subscription service in May, Microsoft has also revealed Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral, which will allow premium users to invite friends to try out Game Pass.

The announcement came in the latest Xbox Wire post. Players that are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass can invite up to five friends to enjoy the service for 14 days. The recipient of this offer must be new to Game Pass, it won’t work for users that previously owned a subscription at any point in time.

Xbox Game Pass' May 2023 line-up.

Source: Microsoft

This news came on the same day that Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass line-up for May 2023. Here are all of the games coming to the service this month:

  • Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2
  • Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 4
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S) – May 8
  • Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) – May 9
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 11

Microsoft never reports the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers, so it will be hard to tell if the new feature increases subscription numbers. Regardless, Redfall is this month’s big Game Pass addition, as the Arkane Studios co-op game released this week to middling reviews. For more on Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s latest business endeavors, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola