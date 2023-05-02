Fortnite adds Anakin, Padme & Darth Maul for Star Wars Day May the 4th be with this new batch of Star Wars skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite has collaborated with Lucasfilm and Disney for multiple Star Wars events and in-game cosmetics over the years, and the sides have come together once more for some fresh content. For Star Wars Day 2023, Fortnite is expanding its roster of playable Star Wars characters with the likes of Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers.

The latest round of Star Wars content in Fortnite was revealed in a blog post to the game’s website today. The new Find the Force event is live now and will run until May 23, 2023. On Battle Royale Island, players will find Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul, each of them ready to train you in the ways of the Jedi or Sith, respectively. They’ll equip you with a lightsaber and new Force abilities to unleash on opponents.

Epic Games has also added a reward track for the Star Wars event, which essentially functions like a mini Battle Pass. The free track includes a slew of Star Wars-themed cosmetics, with players being granted the Clone Trooper Outfit as the final reward. The Premium track costs 1,00 V-Bucks and includes the Wolf Pack Trooper, Ahsoka's Clone Trooper, and Darth Maul Outfits.

In addition to the event-based rewards, Fortnite has also welcomed Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala to the Item Shop. The Padme Outfit comes with an alternative Battle Worn style inspired by her look on Geonosis in Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. The respective bundles also come with gliders, pickaxes, and back blings. Lastly, the 501st and 212th Battalion Trooper Pack adds a couple more Clone Trooper skins to pick up.



Source: Epic Games.

It’s become an annual tradition for Fortnite to add some sort of Star Wars content in honor of May 4, and this year is not different. As you jump into this month’s themed event, remember to count on Shacknews for all of your Fortnite news.