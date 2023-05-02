Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fortnite adds Anakin, Padme & Darth Maul for Star Wars Day

May the 4th be with this new batch of Star Wars skins in Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Fortnite has collaborated with Lucasfilm and Disney for multiple Star Wars events and in-game cosmetics over the years, and the sides have come together once more for some fresh content. For Star Wars Day 2023, Fortnite is expanding its roster of playable Star Wars characters with the likes of Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Darth Maul, and Clone Troopers.

The latest round of Star Wars content in Fortnite was revealed in a blog post to the game’s website today. The new Find the Force event is live now and will run until May 23, 2023. On Battle Royale Island, players will find Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul, each of them ready to train you in the ways of the Jedi or Sith, respectively. They’ll equip you with a lightsaber and new Force abilities to unleash on opponents.

Epic Games has also added a reward track for the Star Wars event, which essentially functions like a mini Battle Pass. The free track includes a slew of Star Wars-themed cosmetics, with players being granted the Clone Trooper Outfit as the final reward. The Premium track costs 1,00 V-Bucks and includes the Wolf Pack Trooper, Ahsoka's Clone Trooper, and Darth Maul Outfits.

In addition to the event-based rewards, Fortnite has also welcomed Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala to the Item Shop. The Padme Outfit comes with an alternative Battle Worn style inspired by her look on Geonosis in Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. The respective bundles also come with gliders, pickaxes, and back blings. Lastly, the 501st and 212th Battalion Trooper Pack adds a couple more Clone Trooper skins to pick up.

The free and premium rewards from the Star Wars event track in Fortnite.

Source: Epic Games.

It’s become an annual tradition for Fortnite to add some sort of Star Wars content in honor of May 4, and this year is not different. As you jump into this month’s themed event, remember to count on Shacknews for all of your Fortnite news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola