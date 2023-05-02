AMD Q1 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations AMD showed an earnings and revenue beat in its most recent earnings report.

AMD, the manufacturer behind popular PC and gaming hardware, has shared its earnings results for the Q1 2023, which took place over the first few months of the year. In the report, we see that AMD beat revenue and EPS expectations.

The press release for AMD’s Q1 2023 earnings report was shared on the company’s investor relations website. The report reveals that AMD made $5.4 billion in revenue for the quarter, narrowly beating the Wall Street expectation of $5.3 billion. The company’s earnings per share was $0.60, which beat the $0.56 expectation. AMD CEO Lisa Su provided a quote about the latest quarter in the earnings report.



Source: AMD

We executed very well in the first quarter as we delivered better than expected revenue and earnings in a mixed demand environment. We launched multiple leadership products and made significant progress accelerating our AI roadmap and customer engagements in the quarter. Longer-term, we see significant growth opportunities as we successfully deliver our roadmaps, execute our strategic data center and embedded priorities and accelerate adoption of our AI portfolio.

Following the release of AMD’s Q1 2023 earnings report, the company’s stock fell sharply. It reached as low as $86.12 per share after sitting at $89.91 when the markets closed at 4 p.m. ET. While AMD did beat earnings and revenue expectations, its revenue guidance $5.3 billion for Q2 2023 was below consensus expectations of $5.5 billion, and the stock is reacting negatively as a result.



Source: TC2000

Still, there appeared to be more positive than negative news for AMD in its Q1 2023 earnings report. We'll be listening closely to the company's upcoming earnings call to see if any more information is shared.