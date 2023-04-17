Evening Reading - April 17, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Welcome to Monday evening, which means we should enjoy watching Simon solve a sudoku!

What your Destiny 2 subclass says about you

Let Fallout Plays tell you what your subclass means about you and your deepest, darkest thoughts.

Pannenkoek2012 is back with another video!

He crashes Super Mario 64 using the pendulums!

Andrew Huberman discusses performance enhancing drugs

Quite an insightful conversation on 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

Look at this leap!

He soars through the air!

Retro clothing

This Sears catalog takes me back.

King of the Hill meme

Oh, hey. Weightlifting.

Adorable pixel art

A little mushroom person!

Let's learn about this Discord server shenanigans

“It’s was a Minecraft Discord server!”



“We have members of congress that are older than television!”



Pearlmania500 nails it. pic.twitter.com/76FDQqbHyw — 💙💛Kellie (@NCarolinaKellie) April 14, 2023

This guy's energy is on point.

