Evening Reading - April 17, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Welcome to Monday evening, which means we should enjoy watching Simon solve a sudoku!

What your Destiny 2 subclass says about you

Let Fallout Plays tell you what your subclass means about you and your deepest, darkest thoughts.

Pannenkoek2012 is back with another video!

He crashes Super Mario 64 using the pendulums!

Andrew Huberman discusses performance enhancing drugs

Quite an insightful conversation on 2 Bears, 1 Cave.

Look at this leap!

He soars through the air!

Retro clothing

This Sears catalog takes me back.

King of the Hill meme

Oh, hey. Weightlifting.

Adorable pixel art

A little mushroom person!

Let's learn about this Discord server shenanigans

This guy's energy is on point.

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping, holding his feet

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola