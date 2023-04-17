Evening Reading - April 17, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Minecraft Legends review: War for the Overworld
- Immortals of Aveum seeks to deliver a fantasy magical single-player FPS experience
- SteamWorld Build is a city sim with lots of layers
- Trine 5 gets the band back together for 'A Clockwork Conspiracy'
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie crosses $700 million at the box office
- Diablo 4 officially goes gold
- Roblox (RBLX) discontinues monthly key metrics reports as March 2023 numbers disappoint Wall Street
- Former Halo lead Joseph Staten joins Netflix Games as Creative Director
- Google (GOOGL) stock dips after reports suggest Samsung may switch to Bing search
- Apple Card adds Savings account from Goldman Sachs offering 4.15% rate
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Welcome to Monday evening, which means we should enjoy watching Simon solve a sudoku!
What your Destiny 2 subclass says about you
Let Fallout Plays tell you what your subclass means about you and your deepest, darkest thoughts.
Pannenkoek2012 is back with another video!
He crashes Super Mario 64 using the pendulums!
Andrew Huberman discusses performance enhancing drugs
Quite an insightful conversation on 2 Bears, 1 Cave.
Look at this leap!
Brycen Alleyne LEAPS in for six! 😮@XFL2023 | @XFLRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/4LcQh5SNu4— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 15, 2023
He soars through the air!
Retro clothing
1991 Sears Catalog pic.twitter.com/V1PGo0B9Xi— RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) April 14, 2023
This Sears catalog takes me back.
King of the Hill meme
April 14, 2023
Oh, hey. Weightlifting.
Adorable pixel art
💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤💤— NaN (@MiCooMiconico) April 17, 2023
🍄#pixelart pic.twitter.com/Lf77IbOWZ8
A little mushroom person!
Let's learn about this Discord server shenanigans
“It’s was a Minecraft Discord server!”— 💙💛Kellie (@NCarolinaKellie) April 14, 2023
“We have members of congress that are older than television!”
Pearlmania500 nails it. pic.twitter.com/76FDQqbHyw
This guy's energy is on point.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Evening Reading - April 17, 2023