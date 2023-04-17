Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple Card adds Savings account from Goldman Sachs offering 4.15% rate

Apple Card users can now use the Savings account to grow their Daily Cash rewards.
Donovan Erskine
Apple
22

Apple Card was released back in 2019 as a way for Apple product users as a credit card that could take full advantage of Apple Pay and its suite of features. In a new update, Apple and partner Goldman Sachs are expanding what users can do with the Apple Card. There is now a Savings account that can be used to reap extra Daily Cash rewards and a relatively high APY.

Apple announced its new Savings account for Apple Card users in a Newsroom post today. The new Savings Account is backed by Goldman Sachs and boasts a 4.15 percent APY, which the company states is “10 times” higher than the national average.

An Apple Card on a white background.

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

Daily Cash will automatically be deposited in users’ accounts as earned. They can also opt to deposit money from a linked bank account or their Apple Card balance. The Wallet app also allows users to track the interest earned on their Savings account over time.

The new Savings accounts for Apple Card users are available in iOS 16.4. With such a large APY, it will be interesting to see how well the new feature performs with Apple Card users, and if it incentivizes more to sign up for one. For more on Apple and its family of products and services, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    April 17, 2023 9:40 AM

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 17, 2023 8:17 AM

      Apple Savings Account

      So at 1pm eastern Apple is launching a savings account that yields 4.15%. You go to your Apple Card and click the ... in the upper right and click Daily Rewards and there will be an option to create it. It's held at Goldman Sachs Bank.

      You can fund it via bank transfers, $10k limit per transfer, $20k in rolling 7 day window, or mail them a check they will deposit. Max account size $250k.

      Solid option to easily park some $$ at a decent yield

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:17 AM

        Press Release:

        https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2023/04/apple-cards-new-high-yield-savings-account-is-now-available-offering-a-4-point-15-percent-apy/

        More detail:

        https://9to5mac.com/2023/04/17/apple-card-savings-account-launch-interest-rate/

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:24 AM

        banking here it’s pretty good but they have shit rates for saving, wish Apple expand their offerings to EU

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:24 AM

        apple has too much money it needs to become a bank...

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 8:26 AM

          they partner w Goldman Sachs to operate the bank, and Goldman has said they lose money on it so I think it's just a play at more iphone lockin

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 8:34 AM

            For some reason I highly doubt GS would do anything that is actually losing them money.

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              April 17, 2023 9:39 AM

              yah GS is not the "we'll do it to lose money" kind of outfit.

            • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              April 17, 2023 2:22 PM

              ya know I just read this crap online and maybe it's wrong but heres the thing that said it

              https://9to5mac.com/2023/01/13/apple-card-billion-dollars-plus-loss/

              Goldman Sachs submitted a regulatory filing today for its “Platform Solutions” group of businesses that includes Apple Card. The collection of consumer offerings from Goldman is on track for a loss of $4 billion since 2020 with Apple Card making up more than $1 billion of that.

              Reported by Bloomberg, the new performance details from Goldman’s Platform Solutions division paint a grim picture. In just the first nine months of 2022, the businesses including Apple Card saw a pretax loss of over $1.2 billion.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:25 AM

        I wish the Apple Card and this shit would be in Canada

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:26 AM

        Wait it just launched! I see the option now cool

      • mankeroo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:27 AM

        better than the 2.65% im getting at axos for my liquid emergency fund

      • The Grolar Bear
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:28 AM

        Holy shit

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:32 AM

        Lol wtf. That’s pretty good. Not in Canada I assume.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:43 AM

        Not bad. You can't add multiple depositors to go over $250k?

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:44 AM

        Ah, so this is only available to people who have the Apple credit card?

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 8:48 AM

        As occasional Apple Card user this seems like a no brainer? Can just throw some cash in and won’t lock it up like a 4 or 5% CD

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 9:16 AM

        How are they swinging this?

        • ant321 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 10:02 AM

          Its really easy and exactly how high interest online banks do it as well.

          They buy treasury bills that currently have a ~91 day avg rate of 4.98%

          They give you 4.15% and keep the rest.

          The APY can change any time as long is the entire apple card program is profitable.

          This is driving people to open apple cards that can charge you an interest rate of 15-26% if you carry a balance.

      • kch legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 9:53 AM

        A couple of months ago I signed up for Marcus (also run by Goldman). High yield savings was 3.x% at the time but they just increased it to 3.90% a few days ago. https://www.marcus.com/us/en . No real limits on withdrawing.

        If you sign up through a referral link you get an extra 1% bonus for three months (plus the referrer gets it as well). So I'm getting 4.90% for like 6 months now. Not too bad.

      • neamhshaolta
        reply
        April 17, 2023 10:32 AM

        I have an auto deposit sending $160/mo into a BOFA savings account as "dog insurance" (pissing it away sending it to Healthy Paws seemed stupid after a year)... BOFA yield is 0.01% hahahahahahah

        Can't seem to set up an auto-deposit without BOFA trying to charge me $3... so I'll just add that to my bill reminders and do it every month manually. Fuck you BOFA!

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 11:01 AM

        So I don't need a minimum monthly balance on the card or anything? Ideally would just keep my Chase card for daily purchases but use this for savings.

      • gmd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 12:12 PM

        it's basically just Marcus, Marcus is at 3.9 but has no withdrawl and deposit limits

      • not5am legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 1:40 PM

        where are you getting the $250K limit from? or do you mean the FDIC covered limit?

      • bling1bling legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 2:02 PM

        Is the site getting hammered? I keep getting an error when applying for the card.

    • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 17, 2023 10:22 AM

      I’m going to move most of my saving here. Rate is a bit higher which is nice. And this looks dead simple to use.

    • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 17, 2023 10:43 AM

      my apple card has the number: 666 in it twice. 𖤐

    • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 17, 2023 2:11 PM

      Why do so many people use Apple Card’s? The benefits don’t seem that great compared to the prime visa and United cards that I use primarily

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 2:12 PM

        I basically only use mine for Apple stuff

        • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 17, 2023 2:13 PM

          Yea, I get that but it still seems strange to carry another line of credit for infrequent purchases. Im probably missing something.

          • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 17, 2023 2:16 PM

            Why's that? As long as I pay it off it doesn't seem to have hurt my credit score, or at least not enough that I noticed anything.

          • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 17, 2023 2:31 PM

            I mean I just checked and my score is 806 and I have like every card. I think it's not material

            • maulla legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 17, 2023 2:48 PM

              Thought the impact from additional inquiries + open accounts was more significant

          • FlamingGimp legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 2:36 PM

            Aren't there only upsides to having more lines of credit (assuming you pay everything off and aren't paying fees on unused cards)?

            • ant321 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              April 17, 2023 2:42 PM

              Yep. Having lots of open lines of credit just makes it so when you use it the % use of your credit is much smaller which swings your credit rating around a lot less.

              If you have lots of infrequent use cards you just have the headache of managing them all and remembering to pay the ones off that you use infrequently. Plus whatever the risk of getting hacked on a random card is.

          • dilutedq legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 2:41 PM

            What does it matter? It is available credit for infrequent purchases that increase your credit score. What is there to get.

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 2:25 PM

          Same or accidentally when I use apple pay sometimes . great way to save 3%

        • m0nkz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 2:52 PM

          Yeah, that's all I ever use mine for too.

Hello, Meet Lola