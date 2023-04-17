Apple Card adds Savings account from Goldman Sachs offering 4.15% rate
Apple Card users can now use the Savings account to grow their Daily Cash rewards.
Apple Card was released back in 2019 as a way for Apple product users as a credit card that could take full advantage of Apple Pay and its suite of features. In a new update, Apple and partner Goldman Sachs are expanding what users can do with the Apple Card. There is now a Savings account that can be used to reap extra Daily Cash rewards and a relatively high APY.
Apple announced its new Savings account for Apple Card users in a Newsroom post today. The new Savings Account is backed by Goldman Sachs and boasts a 4.15 percent APY, which the company states is “10 times” higher than the national average.
“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives, and building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”
Daily Cash will automatically be deposited in users’ accounts as earned. They can also opt to deposit money from a linked bank account or their Apple Card balance. The Wallet app also allows users to track the interest earned on their Savings account over time.
The new Savings accounts for Apple Card users are available in iOS 16.4. With such a large APY, it will be interesting to see how well the new feature performs with Apple Card users, and if it incentivizes more to sign up for one. For more on Apple and its family of products and services, stick with Shacknews.
Apple Savings Account
So at 1pm eastern Apple is launching a savings account that yields 4.15%. You go to your Apple Card and click the ... in the upper right and click Daily Rewards and there will be an option to create it. It's held at Goldman Sachs Bank.
You can fund it via bank transfers, $10k limit per transfer, $20k in rolling 7 day window, or mail them a check they will deposit. Max account size $250k.
Solid option to easily park some $$ at a decent yield
https://9to5mac.com/2023/01/13/apple-card-billion-dollars-plus-loss/
Goldman Sachs submitted a regulatory filing today for its “Platform Solutions” group of businesses that includes Apple Card. The collection of consumer offerings from Goldman is on track for a loss of $4 billion since 2020 with Apple Card making up more than $1 billion of that.
Reported by Bloomberg, the new performance details from Goldman’s Platform Solutions division paint a grim picture. In just the first nine months of 2022, the businesses including Apple Card saw a pretax loss of over $1.2 billion.
I'm getting 3.50% on my liquid emergency fund at Capital One: https://www.capitalone.com/bank/savings-accounts/online-performance-savings-account/
Looks like it's down to 4.25% now? https://www.ally.com/bank/no-penalty-cd/
Sorry, minimum balance of $5k to get the high rate otherwise it's 0.25%
https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/bank/savings/platinum-savings-account
Its really easy and exactly how high interest online banks do it as well.
They buy treasury bills that currently have a ~91 day avg rate of 4.98%
They give you 4.15% and keep the rest.
The APY can change any time as long is the entire apple card program is profitable.
This is driving people to open apple cards that can charge you an interest rate of 15-26% if you carry a balance.
A couple of months ago I signed up for Marcus (also run by Goldman). High yield savings was 3.x% at the time but they just increased it to 3.90% a few days ago. https://www.marcus.com/us/en . No real limits on withdrawing.
If you sign up through a referral link you get an extra 1% bonus for three months (plus the referrer gets it as well). So I'm getting 4.90% for like 6 months now. Not too bad.
I have an auto deposit sending $160/mo into a BOFA savings account as "dog insurance" (pissing it away sending it to Healthy Paws seemed stupid after a year)... BOFA yield is 0.01% hahahahahahah
Can't seem to set up an auto-deposit without BOFA trying to charge me $3... so I'll just add that to my bill reminders and do it every month manually. Fuck you BOFA!
The apple press release links to this terms
https://www.goldmansachs.com/terms-and-conditions/Deposits-Account-Agreement.pdf
MAXIMUM DEPOSIT LIMITS
The maximum balance for your Account is $250,000. We will include any funds deposited into your Account but not interest
or Daily Cash you’ve earned when determining the maximum balance limit. We may reject and return any funds transfer if
your Account exceeds the maximum deposit limit.
Yep. Having lots of open lines of credit just makes it so when you use it the % use of your credit is much smaller which swings your credit rating around a lot less.
If you have lots of infrequent use cards you just have the headache of managing them all and remembering to pay the ones off that you use infrequently. Plus whatever the risk of getting hacked on a random card is.
