Evening Reading - April 6, 2023

Seamus Power's back-to-back holes-in-one

Greatness at work.

Elon scraps his only W

For a guy who has racked up so many recent Ls, it is crazy that he is just getting rid of the only W he had — Matt McGillvray (he/him) (@MattMcGillvray) April 6, 2023

*Extremely heavy sigh*

The Supreme Court does something decent

BREAKING: In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court has rejected an effort by West Virginia to block a 12-year-old transgender girl from continuing to participate in school sports with her peers. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 6, 2023

Get bent, West Virginia.

Take a break with Fuecoco

Stop scrolling to take a quick rest with Fuecoco 😴 pic.twitter.com/XN2tibYeGF — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 6, 2023

Ah, peace.

Resident Evil 5 remake when?

Watch this clip, and tell me with a straight face that Capcom shouldn't remake Resident Evil 5. pic.twitter.com/F1VgXGrGOz — Mi 🍔 les (@MilesDompier) April 5, 2023

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on.

Giannis 10 years later

What a transformation 😳 pic.twitter.com/qEyu4C67z9 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2023

This man is a beast.

First look at the FNAF movie

First look at the live-action ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS’ movie.



The film releases on October 27. pic.twitter.com/kaR3iGJSVI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2023

This movie has massive cult following potential if it hits.

Paddington Barbie

I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, TV show, or album until I forget: Day 757 pic.twitter.com/LCcEJxudug — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 6, 2023

This is the crossover we need to see.

