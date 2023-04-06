Evening Reading - April 6, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Minecraft Legends brings a new kind of adventure to the franchise
- Hyperviolent offers an endlessly tense romp through a sinister space station
- Creatures Inc. CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara steps down
- Square Enix announces release date for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection
- Overwatch 2's Lifeweaver adds a new dynamic to support play
- Sony files patent for temperature changing PS5 controller
- Twitter blocks API access for more third-party clients
- Marvel Snap April 6 OTA balance patch notes nerf Red Skull and Sunspot
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Seamus Power's back-to-back holes-in-one
Greatness at work.
Elon scraps his only W
For a guy who has racked up so many recent Ls, it is crazy that he is just getting rid of the only W he had— Matt McGillvray (he/him) (@MattMcGillvray) April 6, 2023
*Extremely heavy sigh*
The Supreme Court does something decent
BREAKING: In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court has rejected an effort by West Virginia to block a 12-year-old transgender girl from continuing to participate in school sports with her peers.— ACLU (@ACLU) April 6, 2023
Get bent, West Virginia.
Take a break with Fuecoco
Stop scrolling to take a quick rest with Fuecoco 😴 pic.twitter.com/XN2tibYeGF— Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 6, 2023
Ah, peace.
Resident Evil 5 remake when?
Watch this clip, and tell me with a straight face that Capcom shouldn't remake Resident Evil 5. pic.twitter.com/F1VgXGrGOz— Mi 🍔 les (@MilesDompier) April 5, 2023
Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on, come on.
Giannis 10 years later
What a transformation 😳 pic.twitter.com/qEyu4C67z9— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 6, 2023
This man is a beast.
First look at the FNAF movie
First look at the live-action ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS’ movie.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 6, 2023
The film releases on October 27. pic.twitter.com/kaR3iGJSVI
This movie has massive cult following potential if it hits.
Paddington Barbie
I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, TV show, or album until I forget: Day 757 pic.twitter.com/LCcEJxudug— Jaythechou (@jaythechou) April 6, 2023
This is the crossover we need to see.
