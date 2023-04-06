Creatures Inc. CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara steps down Creatures President Hirokazu Tanaka has also stepped down.

Creatures Inc. has long held the same leadership, but there has now been a major shakeup for the Pokemon and Game Freak affiliate. CEO and cofounder Tsunekazu Ishihara, has stepped down from his position at the company. President Hirokazu Tanaka has also stepped down, and both roles have already been replaced within the company.

Creatures Inc confirmed earlier this week that CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara and President Hirokazu Tanaka had stepped down from their positions at the company. Ishihara was a cofounder of Creatures and had served as the company’s CEO since its establishment in 1995. Tanaka joined Creatures in 1999 and became president in 2000. Yuji Kitano will assume the roles of both CEO and president of Creatures Inc, with Tomotaka Komura serving as his executive VP.



Source: Game Freak

Creatures is an affiliate of The Pokemon Company and Game Freak, working on various aspects of the Pokemon franchise including the Trading Card Game and designing 3D models for the video games. As things currently stand, Tsunekazu Ishihara remains the CEO of The Pokemon Company, though some speculate that the shakeup at Creatures could signal upcoming changes at The Pokemon Company as well.

Pokemon fans are likely familiar with Tsunekazu Ishihara as he has appeared on a number of Pokemon Directs. Most recently, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released last fall to average reviews. In February, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak announced The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Switch games.

Tsunekazu Ishihara and Hirokazu Tanaka held their high-ranking positions at Creatures Inc. for over two decades, which makes today’s news all the more fascinating. The reason for the leadership change is currently unknown, but we’ll be watching closely to see if and how this move impacts Creatures and the Pokemon brand moving forward.