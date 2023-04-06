Square Enix announces release date for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection You won't have to wait too much longer to dive into the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection.

Square Enix shared some good news today for Final Fantasy fans looking to revisit earlier games in the series as it was revealed that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is set to release later this month. More specifically, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection will be released on April 19 for consoles including PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Included within the collection are remastered versions of the first six games in the Final Fantasy series, with fans having the option to buy all six games bundled together, or pick and choose specific ones that they want to purchase individually. To give you a better idea as to the price of everything, the bundle containing all six games is available for preorder on Nintendo Switch for $75 (USD).

Outside of remastered versions of the first six Final Fantasy titles, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection includes rearranged soundtracks featuring original composer Nobuo Uematsu. It also allows players to switch between the original and rearranged soundtracks during exploration.

Furthermore, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection boasts a boost feature which speeds up the experience accrued to make runs faster and easier, with players able to gain up to four times the amount of experience through these adjusted settings. Other features you can dabble with in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection include modernized UI, auto-battle, the option to change fonts (default and pixel-based fonts), turn off random encounters, and more.

If you’re set on buying one or all of the six games within the bundle, again, preorders on Nintendo Switch are available now. PS4 editions aren’t available just yet, though Square Enix has assured these will be available at a later date. For those who purchase the collection in part or in full on PS4, you’ll receive special themes and avatars.

As an example, if you purchase all of the games individually between April 20 and May 25, you’ll receive a theme and avatar for every game. To save time, you’ll also get a theme and avatar for each title if you purchase the full Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection bundle.

For more on the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection, check out its page on the Square Enix website. And for more on the Final Fantasy series, be sure to brush up on some of our previous coverage, including Japan officially labeling January 31 as Final Fantasy VII Day, and the Final Fantasy 7-themed content that was previously added to PowerWash Simulator.