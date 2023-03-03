Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - March 3, 2023

Between EA layoffs via Zoom and new Elden Ring DLC on the way, we've got a fresh slate of hot news topics on the Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
1

It’s another Friday and it’s just about time to cut out for the weekend, but with so much news to discuss, we’ll be wrapping up the week proper with another Shacknews Dump! Join us as we talk about EA, Elon, Elden Ring, and possibly even more news starting with the letter “E”!

On this March 3 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we dig into the latest ongoings in the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It seems Microsoft got through the EU in approval of its deal, but can it do the same with the US FTC and the UK CMA? Meanwhile, Tesla Investor Day 2023 was this week and Elon Musk had some very interesting things to say, especially regarding the red hot trend of AI. Also, Elden Ring DLC is coming, so we’ll have fresh reasons to visit The Lands Between this year.

Join us as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET to talk about these and other hot news topics. You can also watch below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your viewership drives us to continue to bring you the best in livestream and video content, so thank you. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, then consider following and subscribing. You can subscribe for free if you have an Amazon Prime account and link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming. That gets you a free Twitch subscription every month. Throw it our way if you’ve nowhere better to put it and we’ll be happy to have it.

Elon thinks AI is dangerous and the EU thinks Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is safe. Join us as we go live shortly to discuss these and the rest of the hottest news from this week.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

