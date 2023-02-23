The Foglands leads 5 PS VR2 game reveals during State of Play We got details on The Foglands, Green Hell VR, Synapse, Journey to Foundation, and Before Your Eyes for PS VR2 during the PlayStation State of Play.

There were a lot of cool things shown during the PlayStation State of Play today, and a bunch of it was for the newly released PlayStation VR2 that just came out this week. True to teases, PlayStation gave us some first and extended looks at a collection of games making their way to the PS VR2. Among the games shown were The Foglands, Green Hell VR, Synapse, Journey to Foundation, and Before Your Eyes.

Each of these games made their appearance during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on February 23, 2023. We knew about Before Your Eyes from the recently announced PlayStation VR2 Launch Day lineup, but we got a deeper look at the game during this State of Play. Before Your Eyes is a game played by the main character blinking and it will take advantage of the PS VR2’s impressive eye-tracking technology.

Next up, and not yet seen was The Foglands from developer Well Told Entertainment. This game looks to be a western-styled shooter with spooky and supernatural elements. Set in dusty towns and mind-binding mysterious realms, players will fight off monstrous creatures with a trusty revolver and all sorts of other tools. Incuvo’s Green Hell VR was also confirmed to be making its way to PS VR2. This jungle survival game has players scavenging anything and everything they can find to make primitive tools and resources to survive the unforgiving wilderness.

Phantom: Covert Ops developer nDreams was also on deck to show off some new goodness in the form of Synapse. This game seemingly puts players in the role of a character that will utilize gunplay and telekinetic powers to defeat enemies. We saw them swing foes around or grab options to fling into them even while operating a firearm in the other hand. Finally, we got to see Journey to Foundation from developer Archiact Interactive. This is a sci-fi shooter based on narrative concepts from legendary author Isaac Asimov. Players will engage in a battle against an empire using incredible futuristic technology as they help a rebel faction to find a strange place known as Foundation.

All of these games will be coming to the PS VR2 in the near future, and they’ll join Enhance’s latest game, Humanity. Be sure to check out our PS VR2 review and check out further coverage from the PlayStation State of Play.