Evening Reading - February 20, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday night, which means we get to kick back and watch a little bit of sudoku solving to relax.

Game Marker's Toolkit on analyzing games

Mark Brown's analyses of video games are always superb.

Let's learn about the universe some more

Is the universe superdeterministic?

Wow! Look at the time

Are you prepared for this time of day?

Look at this joker

Having a laugh taking an Xbox game into a Mario world. Make love! Not war.

Carson Reeves always offers great insight into scriptwriting 

I'd watch this film.

NOTICE: I miss my wife, too

She's not missing or anything either. She's off doing her own thing.

Sometimes Matt Davies' political cartoons are great

AI is a mess. Is it also holding up a mirror?

A book on Maxis Software

I would read this book. Let me learn about SimCity!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Check out this photo of Rad! He loves curling up and sleeping on a blue blanket.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola