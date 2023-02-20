Evening Reading - February 20, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Monday night, which means we get to kick back and watch a little bit of sudoku solving to relax.
Game Marker's Toolkit on analyzing games
Mark Brown's analyses of video games are always superb.
Let's learn about the universe some more
Is the universe superdeterministic?
Wow! Look at the time
February 19, 2023
Are you prepared for this time of day?
Look at this joker
WE MAY HAVE NINTENDO WORLD BUT WE LIVE IN A MICROSOFT UNIVERSE!!!!! XBOX STILL THE KING **HAIL TO THE CHIEF****** HALO pic.twitter.com/K9TsI1tfpm— Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) January 19, 2023
Having a laugh taking an Xbox game into a Mario world. Make love! Not war.
Carson Reeves always offers great insight into scriptwriting
A serial killer has an entire city living in fear – until he is kidnapped by three petty crooks looking to make their big score. The ransom demand they make to City Hall is chillingly simple: “Give us a million dollars or we’ll let him go again”…— Carson Reeves (@Scriptshadow) February 17, 2023
I'd watch this film.
NOTICE: I miss my wife, too
ATTENTION: MISSING WIFE #SIGNALIS pic.twitter.com/UsJ0dzxCTu— Maarika ✨ (@theMaarika) February 17, 2023
She's not missing or anything either. She's off doing her own thing.
Sometimes Matt Davies' political cartoons are great
Upon Reflection https://t.co/AbvotV7YOS pic.twitter.com/vCeOXDgWWa— Matt Davies (@MatttDavies) February 17, 2023
AI is a mess. Is it also holding up a mirror?
A book on Maxis Software
Well folks, I can finally announce my secret project...— Phil Salvador (@itstheshadsy) February 16, 2023
I'm writing a book about the history of Maxis Software for @LimitedRunGames. Stay tuned for info about the book currently known as SIMEVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/5M7HYnaAus
I would read this book. Let me learn about SimCity!
Check out this photo of Rad! He loves curling up and sleeping on a blue blanket.
BUMP https://i.imgur.com/ztfJapF.mp4 (SOUND)
