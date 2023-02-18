Diablo 4 open beta and early access weekends set for March Fans can explore Diablo 4's early game and level up to 25 during these weekends.

Blizzard had some weekend news for Diablo fans. During Saturday's IGN Fan Fest presentation, the publisher announced that Diablo 4 would be getting an open beta ahead of its June release. Those who want to get in should carve out the end of March for the open beta, which will be available to all PC and console users.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here's some more information, straight from the Diablo website:

During both the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to intimately explore the early game of Diablo IV. This includes a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, is yours to navigate as you please—stampede through the rugged landscape and cut down demons. For the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25, but you’re welcome to continue ripping through demons until the Open Beta ends. Make your mark on Sanctuary by clearing hellish hordes from dungeons, completing intriguing quests provided by the locals, and amassing powerful loot from fallen foes.

The Diablo 4 open beta will run for all players from March 24-26. Those who pre-ordered the game will get an additional weekend of early access, which will run from March 17-19. Those who have pre-ordered the game digitally will have the early access weekend unlocked automatically on Battle.net, while those who are picking up the retail version will need to redeem a code first.

This open beta will cover some different territory from the more recent end game closed beta and will give players a better idea of what to expect on day one. It has been a long road to release for Diablo 4, but the game will finally be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on June 6.