Diablo 4 open beta and early access weekends set for March

Fans can explore Diablo 4's early game and level up to 25 during these weekends.
Ozzie Mejia
Blizzard Entertainment
4

Blizzard had some weekend news for Diablo fans. During Saturday's IGN Fan Fest presentation, the publisher announced that Diablo 4 would be getting an open beta ahead of its June release. Those who want to get in should carve out the end of March for the open beta, which will be available to all PC and console users.

An early cutscene in Diablo 4

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Here's some more information, straight from the Diablo website:

During both the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, players will be able to intimately explore the early game of Diablo IV. This includes a first taste of the campaign via the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. The first zone, Fractured Peaks, is yours to navigate as you please—stampede through the rugged landscape and cut down demons.

For the Open Beta and Early Access weekends, your character can only level up to Level 25, but you’re welcome to continue ripping through demons until the Open Beta ends. Make your mark on Sanctuary by clearing hellish hordes from dungeons, completing intriguing quests provided by the locals, and amassing powerful loot from fallen foes.

The Diablo 4 open beta will run for all players from March 24-26. Those who pre-ordered the game will get an additional weekend of early access, which will run from March 17-19. Those who have pre-ordered the game digitally will have the early access weekend unlocked automatically on Battle.net, while those who are picking up the retail version will need to redeem a code first.

This open beta will cover some different territory from the more recent end game closed beta and will give players a better idea of what to expect on day one. It has been a long road to release for Diablo 4, but the game will finally be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on June 6.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 18, 2023 11:33 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Diablo 4 open beta and early access weekends set for March

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 18, 2023 11:41 AM

      Yesssss

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 18, 2023 11:42 AM

      I really hope they're not rushing this. I guess it's promising that they're doing an open beta.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 18, 2023 12:03 PM

      Damn...the entire first Act and up to level 25 characters? That's an incredibly generous showing. Love them or hate them, I suspect Blizzard is sitting on 2023's biggest game release. I'm hyped.

    • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 18, 2023 12:13 PM

      Two out of the first three days will be spent by most gamers just waiting in queue to download the game.

      • tunis5000 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 18, 2023 12:29 PM

        I imagine they will have predownloads

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 18, 2023 12:40 PM

        We did not anticipate the amount of interest in this open beta... Yeah I bet.

    • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 18, 2023 1:44 PM

      Of course I'm away on a weekend trip march 17-19

      • tunis5000 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 18, 2023 1:46 PM

        Yeah I have to work that weekend, sucks

