Shacknews PAX East 2023 4-Day Badge giveaway

Been thinking about hitting up PAX East 2023, but having a little trouble figuring out your budget? We might be able to help you out a little with that. Shacknews has teamed up with PAX East to provide you fine denizens of the internet with the chance to win one of five PAX East 2023 4-Day badges! Just bear in mind that this giveaway is for the badges themselves only. You will still have to get yourself there and find a place to stay. Sorry, but you can’t crash on our couch either.

To enter, simply use the embedded widget below to give us your first and last name as they appear on your ID as well as an email we can reach you at and send your passes to should you win, then complete any number of the tasks below to gain entries. Please note that you must be 18 years or older to enter and must adhere to PAX East health and safety regulations while in attendance.

Shacknews PAX East 4-Day Badge Giveaway

For more details on the event itself, be sure to check PAX East’s official website. Good luck, we’ll be seeing five of you at PAX East 2023 March 23-26 and rest assured that we'll also have plenty of PAX coverage from the event itself right here at Shacknews!