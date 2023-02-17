Shack Chat: Which game's food would you cook for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner?

With Valentine's Day going down earlier this week, love is in the air! But what's a Valentine's date without the perfect dinner? We're sharing the video game meals we'd like to serve on the special day.

Question: Which game's food would you cook for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner?

Aurora's Cake - Ozzie Mejia, Clearly Not a Senior Chef



I have a soft spot for Aurora's cake in Sleeping Beauty. It represents the three good fairies putting their magic (and differences) aside and putting in their best effort. The result is something that looks less appetizing and more like a work of art.

Look at this thing! You have to actively try to make something look like this and I think that's why I'd love to serve it up for Valentine's Day. I'd come out looking less like a cook and more of an artist and, for some reason, I feel like that would earn me even more points. It can't possibly be as easy to make this thing as Disney Dreamlight Valley suggests (Raspberry, Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Sugarcane), but I'd still love to give it a shot.

(Don't try eating it. I'm not sure how that thing actually tastes.)

Charcuterie on Toast from Final Fantasy XV - TJ Denzer, likes to share good food



I maintain that Final Fantasy 15 is one of the best games ever when it comes to its food. Ignis puts together all-together delightful-looking dishes throughout the game, but for the purposes of this Shack Chat, I gotta go with the Charcuterie on Toast. It’s toast, it’s ham, it’s got all the fixings, and most importantly, it looks extremely shareable.

I’m a tapas kind of fellow, especially when it comes to date night. I very much enjoy the kind of dishes that are meant to be enjoyed by multiple people at once. To that end, the Charcuterie on Toast fits the bill in every way for me. As a bonus it will give my spouse and me extra HP and attack power, which will be very good for questing. How romantic!

Strawberry cake from Kirby’s Dream Buffet - Morgan Shaver, Will never say no to cake



Say what you will about the simplicity of Kirby’s Dream Buffet and whether anyone is even playing it anymore (aside from my son who loves Kirby more than anything and has played Dream Buffet daily since it was released), but there’s no denying the game’s colorful assortment of treats look absolutely delicious. On a “video game food that looks tasty” scale from 1 to 10, Dream Buffet rolls out a perfect 10 across the board, especially for those with a sweet tooth. While I’d honestly want to try my hand at making one of everything in Dream Buffet, especially for Valentine’s Day, if I had to narrow it down to just one item, then I’m baking the gorgeous 3-tier strawberry cake that Kirby gets to gobble up at the end of a run. Nothing says “I love you” quite like a giant, delicious strawberry cake.

Anything made by a Palico - Blake Morse, There’s a hair in my food

I have never drooled over video game food more than I have for the meals made by the Palicos in Monster Hunter: World. Obviously, whoever I was sharing a romantic meal with would have to be into cats, but since I have a couple IRL palicos who live with me I doubt we would’ve made it this far if they weren’t. Just make sure they actually wash their before they prepare your food and don’t just lick them clean!

Literally anything Meowscular Chef makes - Sam Chandler, Wine & Dine



When it comes to cooking meals, there is no one better at it than the Meowscular Chef in Monster Hunter World. No matter what the meal is, it always looks phenomenal. I don’t know if he’d want to share his recipes (maybe we can arm wrestle for the privilege), but I think that any meal of his would go down an absolute treat for a Valentine’s Day dinner. I think a hearty soup with some delicious bread and cheese would be ideal.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Bill Lavoy, Tom Nook’s Boss



When Animal Crossing: New Horizons added cooking, I had a blast finding recipes and making new dishes. I also spent time in that game with my wife, visiting each other’s islands and hanging out, bopping each other with nets. I think that if distance were an issue, Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be a great place to have a virtual romantic dinner.

Ratatouille - Donovan Erskine, Worst chef on staff



I’ve never had Ratatouille. Honestly, I’m not even sure that I would like it. However, there’s something inherently romantic about the dish. Maybe it’s that emotional sequence from the Pixar movie named after it that makes me feel that way. Ratatouille is one of the 5-star meals that you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Remy is there to guide you through it. I’d probably butcher it, but it’s the thought that counts, right?

Various Pokemon food! - Steve Tyminski, Sit down and share a meal!



What game food would I cook for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner? Valentine’s Day was this week and it gets you thinking about things like this. I think I would go with Pokémon, as there are plenty of food options in the games. You could share a nice Casteliacone ice cream from Unova. You could make some curry while camping in the Galar region. You could also make some sandwiches to eat with that special someone while out on a picnic in Paldea. If your date is into large plates of curry or an interesting sandwich presentation, then that special someone is a keeper!

Those are the video game meals that we would serve as Valentine's Day dinners. If you've got any personal picks, share them below!