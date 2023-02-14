Evening Reading - February 14, 2023

Welcome, welcome to Tuesday night in the United States, Shackers. We’re headed into Hump Day, which means winding down the week soon. However, before we coast to the easy, breezy downhill of the work week, we’ve still got another Evening Reading to enjoy. Sit back and relax as we close down another day of posting, won’t you?

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Mega Ran’s got mega jokes

What did the yoga instructor say when the landlord tried to evict her?



Namaste. — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 14, 2023

I can’t remember when National Kick-A-Landlord Day is, but it should be every day. Good laugh from a good guy.

Die-Hardman got the moves

Honestly, Tommie Earl Jenkins is a gift and we love him.

Melvin Gordon can’t tell a lie

Melvin Gordon kept it 💯



"I didn't do sh*t. I got carried. I got carried baby!" 🤣pic.twitter.com/TvtT30Qyq2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

When a team is as stacked as Kansas City, sometimes you just have to let everyone else play their part and play yours when it comes time.

Like father, like daughter

Okay but this is the first time I’m seeing a shot of me and my dad next to each other in uniform 😭🖖🏽💛🖤 @levarburton



📸: Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/exbUu54ii0 — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 14, 2023

This is such a cool snapshot of the past and present of Star Trek.

Koraidon dropped its s’mich

Make that poor baby another s’mich immediately, please and thank you.

Toad Super Mario Bros. Film poster

Toad’s stepping into a big adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/BsjGYge2WV — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 14, 2023

Could we be anymore hyped for this film? Time will tell.

Mick Gordon casually shreds for 45 seconds

Dude’s a champion, not just of music, but of life as well.

You’ll be hooked on the brothas

That Super Mario Bros. Super Show trailer with the original rap was so good. Kudos to artists with their takes on it.

