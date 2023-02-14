Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - February 14, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of the Shacknews Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome to Tuesday night in the United States, Shackers. We’re headed into Hump Day, which means winding down the week soon. However, before we coast to the easy, breezy downhill of the work week, we’ve still got another Evening Reading to enjoy. Sit back and relax as we close down another day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

Mega Ran’s got mega jokes

I can’t remember when National Kick-A-Landlord Day is, but it should be every day. Good laugh from a good guy.

Die-Hardman got the moves

Honestly, Tommie Earl Jenkins is a gift and we love him.

Melvin Gordon can’t tell a lie

When a team is as stacked as Kansas City, sometimes you just have to let everyone else play their part and play yours when it comes time.

Like father, like daughter

This is such a cool snapshot of the past and present of Star Trek.

Koraidon dropped its s’mich

Make that poor baby another s’mich immediately, please and thank you.

Toad Super Mario Bros. Film poster

Could we be anymore hyped for this film? Time will tell.

Mick Gordon casually shreds for 45 seconds

Dude’s a champion, not just of music, but of life as well.

You’ll be hooked on the brothas

That Super Mario Bros. Super Show trailer with the original rap was so good. Kudos to artists with their takes on it.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine February 14, 2023. We hope you have a good Valentine’s Day. If you’d like to support the site, then consider Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one for Shackpets. It’s the ultimate battle for pet cuteness, free as an app on iOS and Android devices, plus you can find the sweet little Silo, AKA Flaff, there.

A doe-eyed mini-Aussie shepherd stares at you from her softy bed.
Silo loves your votes on Shackpets, and so do many other cuties like her!

Thanks for stopping by, readers. Much appreciated. Have a great night and share in the Chatty if you’ve got anything cool going on!

Hello, Meet Lola