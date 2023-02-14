Evening Reading - February 14, 2023

Welcome, welcome to Tuesday night in the United States, Shackers. We’re headed into Hump Day, which means winding down the week soon. However, before we coast to the easy, breezy downhill of the work week, we’ve still got another Evening Reading to enjoy. Sit back and relax as we close down another day of posting, won’t you?
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Frictional Games may be working on a 'SOMA-style' project
- Dark and Darker devs extend alpha demo through this week
- Activision Blizzard implements required partial return to office for employees
- Ford pauses production on EV F-150 Lightning due to potential battery issue
- Mick Gordon donates his Atomic Heart soundtrack fee to aid Ukraine
- Microsoft to defend Activision Blizzard acquisition at EU hearing next week
- New York Tesla employees campaign to form union
- Tape to Tape might be the most important hockey video game since NHL 94
- A day inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line review: A Perfect Chain
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Mega Ran’s got mega jokes
What did the yoga instructor say when the landlord tried to evict her?— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) February 14, 2023
Namaste.
I can’t remember when National Kick-A-Landlord Day is, but it should be every day. Good laugh from a good guy.
Die-Hardman got the moves
Ok you asked for it and here it is 😂 DieHardman does Wednesday’s Dance. #DieHardman #wednesdaynetflix #deathstranding #dance #iconic pic.twitter.com/MaiMacGg7u— Tommie Earl Jenkins (@teejaye84) December 26, 2022
Honestly, Tommie Earl Jenkins is a gift and we love him.
Melvin Gordon can’t tell a lie
Melvin Gordon kept it 💯— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023
"I didn't do sh*t. I got carried. I got carried baby!" 🤣pic.twitter.com/TvtT30Qyq2
When a team is as stacked as Kansas City, sometimes you just have to let everyone else play their part and play yours when it comes time.
Like father, like daughter
Okay but this is the first time I’m seeing a shot of me and my dad next to each other in uniform 😭🖖🏽💛🖤 @levarburton— Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 14, 2023
📸: Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/exbUu54ii0
This is such a cool snapshot of the past and present of Star Trek.
Koraidon dropped its s’mich
サンドウィッチを落としたコライドン🥪 pic.twitter.com/UOUq5A4C3a— 獣道 (@kemo_kemono) February 14, 2023
Make that poor baby another s’mich immediately, please and thank you.
Toad Super Mario Bros. Film poster
Toad’s stepping into a big adventure.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/BsjGYge2WV— The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 14, 2023
Could we be anymore hyped for this film? Time will tell.
Mick Gordon casually shreds for 45 seconds
February 14, 2023
Dude’s a champion, not just of music, but of life as well.
You’ll be hooked on the brothas
February 14, 2023
That Super Mario Bros. Super Show trailer with the original rap was so good. Kudos to artists with their takes on it.
And there you have it, Shackers. That's your Evening Reading for this fine February 14, 2023. We hope you have a good Valentine's Day.
Thanks for stopping by, readers. Much appreciated. Have a great night and share in the Chatty if you’ve got anything cool going on!
