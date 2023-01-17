Evening Reading - January 17, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers and all. It’s Tuesday night. We’ve had another great day of content come and go, and we’ve got plenty of other fun stuff on the way. That said, it’s a wrap for today, which means it’s time to settle down and settle into some Evening Reading. Enjoy, won’t you?
- ESAM & Marss leave Panda Global, marking last Smash pro players to exit organization
- Splatoon 3 Version 2.1.0 patch notes include special weapon gauge adjustments
- Apple reveals M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
- Raiden voice actor teases upcoming announcements for Metal Gear
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development despite recent Ubisoft game cancellations
- Activision Blizzard blames NetEase for its game services going offline in China next week
- Stray has been helping raise money for real-life stray cats
- The Last of Us pulled in 4.7 million viewers for its HBO Max series premiere
- GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen buys stake in Alibaba (BABA), pushes for buybacks
Halo Kart
Okay so hear me out... pic.twitter.com/eNj3G4JEbM— 🔥➕ (@Inferbro) January 17, 2023
Not the first Halo Kart we’ve seen since Forge Mode came to Halo Infinite, but probably the best so far.
Wise Beast Words
Why do we feel gratitude? pic.twitter.com/qjxul4Gpbm— Daigo Umehara (@daigothebeast) January 17, 2023
Daigo drops an interesting take on gratitude. What do you think? I’m inclined to say this is a situation of moderation in all things.
A meeting of sitcom titans
Never forget when these two goats, Uncle Phil and Carl Winslow, linked up to pay their respects to each other. Legendary moment.— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/zvCyBIGrJQ
We’re probably never going to get TV dads this cool ever again. What an era.
Celestial slander
January 17, 2023
To be fair, “Luna” and all of the derivations of it are pretty dang good.
A light tap…
Everyone tryna hold their strength back.. meanwhile VEGETA😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GFVngIK8J3— Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) January 17, 2023
Whether you like Dragon Ball or not, this was pretty funny. Vegeta got zero chill.
Good night, sweet cloud-based gaming platform
Last day to use Stadia https://t.co/QNoj2VND3T pic.twitter.com/oJicGi299b— Wario64 (@Wario64) January 17, 2023
We hardly knew ye. No, seriously. That didn’t take long. Oh well. Maybe Amazon Luna can pick up the reins… maybe…
Rhird Revel, Rots of Ruck
August 8, 2019
One of the strange side effects of Velma stinking so much and everyone hating it is that it brought about wonderful array of fun moments from throughout the franchise. Love that Scooby’s been around so long it was even subverting itself back in the day.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine January 17. Thank you all for stopping by and thank you for supporting Shacknews.
That’s all for this one, folks. Have a good evening! Checking out any games, books, or TV? Sound off in the Chatty below!
