Evening Reading - January 17, 2023

Halo Kart

Not the first Halo Kart we’ve seen since Forge Mode came to Halo Infinite, but probably the best so far.

Wise Beast Words

Why do we feel gratitude? pic.twitter.com/qjxul4Gpbm — Daigo Umehara (@daigothebeast) January 17, 2023

Daigo drops an interesting take on gratitude. What do you think? I’m inclined to say this is a situation of moderation in all things.

A meeting of sitcom titans

Never forget when these two goats, Uncle Phil and Carl Winslow, linked up to pay their respects to each other. Legendary moment.

pic.twitter.com/zvCyBIGrJQ — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 17, 2023

We’re probably never going to get TV dads this cool ever again. What an era.

Celestial slander

To be fair, “Luna” and all of the derivations of it are pretty dang good.

A light tap…

Everyone tryna hold their strength back.. meanwhile VEGETA😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GFVngIK8J3 — Sarz 🔥 (@Sanjistars) January 17, 2023

Whether you like Dragon Ball or not, this was pretty funny. Vegeta got zero chill.

Good night, sweet cloud-based gaming platform

We hardly knew ye. No, seriously. That didn’t take long. Oh well. Maybe Amazon Luna can pick up the reins… maybe…

Rhird Revel, Rots of Ruck

One of the strange side effects of Velma stinking so much and everyone hating it is that it brought about wonderful array of fun moments from throughout the franchise. Love that Scooby’s been around so long it was even subverting itself back in the day.

