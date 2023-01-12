Evening Reading - January 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- World of Tanks kicks off Terminator 2 event featuring new tank, campaign & cosmetics
- Amazon Games San Diego lead John Smedley to resign
- Pokemon celebrates 1,000 Pokemon milestone, announces Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.2.0
- Saudi Arabia increases stake in Nintendo (NTDOY) to 6 percent
- Successful Amazon Labor Union vote at Staten Island warehouse upheld by NLRB
- Taiwan Semi (TSM) Q4 2022 earnings results miss revenue expectations on slight EPS beat
- The Railgun comes to GTA Online thanks to the Gun Van
- CNET has reportedly been publishing financial articles using AI tech
- Fortnite unvaults Scourge & Plague skins for first time since the COVID pandemic
- Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland faces charges including felony domestic abuse
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Creating the Goldeneye theme
January 10, 2023
The gold standard of video game music.
A bathroom PSA
minds are being blown in real time pic.twitter.com/3WogSLAv7Q— NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) January 12, 2023
More like PPPSA, right?
New Zoey 101 movie!
The ‘ZOEY 101’ sequel movie is titled ‘ZOEY 102’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore will all reprise their roles. pic.twitter.com/uSxZpwOPVz
2000's kids, rejoice.
Kid interviews Davante Adams
he remembered all of Adams stats and gave such a professional interview. This kid is special!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ITTcLti97U— Grace (@ballerstatzz) January 12, 2023
Wholesome moment. Kids has a bright future!
Insane stunt jump
Daredevil behavior right here.
The sudden realization
When you suddenly gain consciousness at age 5 pic.twitter.com/K80IBam8hO— Howieazy (@howieazy) January 11, 2023
All downhill from here.
Finding out you can stay home
when social plans get cancelled last minute pic.twitter.com/ZLOrMrYWWQ— Parker (@panoparker) January 11, 2023
Same, Jamie Lee, same.
Ke Huy Quan's Golden Globes acceptance speech
when social plans get cancelled last minute pic.twitter.com/ZLOrMrYWWQ— Parker (@panoparker) January 11, 2023
One of the most moving speeches I've seen in a long time.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 12, 2023