Evening Reading - January 12, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Creating the Goldeneye theme

The gold standard of video game music.

A bathroom PSA

minds are being blown in real time pic.twitter.com/3WogSLAv7Q — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) January 12, 2023

More like PPPSA, right?

New Zoey 101 movie!

The ‘ZOEY 101’ sequel movie is titled ‘ZOEY 102’.



Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore will all reprise their roles. pic.twitter.com/uSxZpwOPVz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2023

2000's kids, rejoice.

Kid interviews Davante Adams

he remembered all of Adams stats and gave such a professional interview. This kid is special!👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ITTcLti97U — Grace (@ballerstatzz) January 12, 2023

Wholesome moment. Kids has a bright future!

Insane stunt jump

Daredevil behavior right here.

The sudden realization

When you suddenly gain consciousness at age 5 pic.twitter.com/K80IBam8hO — Howieazy (@howieazy) January 11, 2023

All downhill from here.

Finding out you can stay home

when social plans get cancelled last minute pic.twitter.com/ZLOrMrYWWQ — Parker (@panoparker) January 11, 2023

Same, Jamie Lee, same.

Ke Huy Quan's Golden Globes acceptance speech

when social plans get cancelled last minute pic.twitter.com/ZLOrMrYWWQ — Parker (@panoparker) January 11, 2023

One of the most moving speeches I've seen in a long time.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to vote for her on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.