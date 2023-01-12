Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - January 12, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Creating the Goldeneye theme

The gold standard of video game music.

A bathroom PSA

More like PPPSA, right?

New Zoey 101 movie!

2000's kids, rejoice.

Kid interviews Davante Adams

Wholesome moment. Kids has a bright future!

Insane stunt jump

Daredevil behavior right here.

The sudden realization

All downhill from here.

Finding out you can stay home

Same, Jamie Lee, same.

Ke Huy Quan's Golden Globes acceptance speech

One of the most moving speeches I've seen in a long time.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

