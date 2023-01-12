Pokemon celebrates 1,000 Pokemon milestone, announces Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.2.0 Pokemon hits the 1,000 Pokemon milestone, and a new Scarlet and Violet patch is on the way.

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in November, the Pokemon franchise hit a massive milestone. There are now more than 1,000 Pokemon in existence. The Pokemon Company and Game Freak celebrated the accomplishment with a video that celebrates the more than quarter-century journey that’s led to where the series is today. As an added bonus, we’ve got new details about the Ver. 1.2.0 patch for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The video celebrating the 1,000 Pokemon milestone was released on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. It cuts together footage from the expansive pantheon of Pokemon games, from the humble days of Red and Green all the way up through Scarlet and Violet. We see the Pokedex grow throughout the years, as each generation introduced a new batch of Pokemon to discover and capture.

Gholdengo has the honor of being Pokemon 1,000. The Gimmighoul evolution is obtained by collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins across the Paldea region. The full Pokedex currently stands at a whopping 1,008 creatures.

In a press release, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak also spilled some details on the next update for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Ver. 1.2.0 is set to launch in February and “will include bug fixes and add functionality.” It’s a pretty vague description, but it’s good to know that additional fixes are on the way for the unfortunately buggy game.

The line about added functionality is also quite interesting, as fans have been eager for Pokemon Home compatibility with Scarlet and Violet. Serebii also reported that the Pokemon Home mobile app will be receiving an update in early February. None of this confirms that Pokemon Home compatibility will arrive next month, but signs are pointing towards it happening sooner rather than later.

As Pokemon celebrates the 1,000 creature milestone, we look forward to seeing what’s next for the franchise. For more Pokemon news, stick with Shacknews.