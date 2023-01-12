Squanch Games founder Justin Roiland faces charges including felony domestic abuse The creator of Rick and Morty and High on Life faces criminal charges dating back to May 2020.

Fans of Justin Roiland face a shocking turn of events today as multiple criminal charges have come to light directed at the Rick and Morty creator and Squanch Games founder. Reportedly, Roiland has been charged with felony domestic violence, as well as false imprisonment. The charges date back to May 2020, but only just came to light recently in various reports.

As reported by NBC News, the charges against Roiland are related to incidents that allegedly took place in January 2020. The plaintiff is a woman who has only identified as Jane Doe and was dating Roiland at the time of the incidents. According to NBC, the Orange County District Attorney filed a criminal complaint later on in May. Roiland was arrested, released on a $50,000 bond, and would go on to plead Not Guilty to all charges later on in the year. According to court records obtained, Roiland was forced to relinquish any firearms in his possession and was hit with a restraining order barring him from contact or communication with the plaintiff.

Justin Roiland's most recent work includes creation of High on Life, which launched from Squanch Games in December 2022.

Justin Roiland is most well-known for his part in creating the hit Adult Swim series Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon. In his prolific career, he also co-created Solar Opposites and launched game development studio Squanch Games. Trover Saves the Universe and, more recently, High on Life are both titles that have launched under the Squanch Games label.

Further details of the charges and case against Roiland have not been revealed and there is no date for a trial at this time. His attorney has also suggested there could be a possible plea deal, though its details and/or conditions have not been disclosed. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for the latest details on this story.