World of Tanks kicks off Terminator 2 event featuring new tank, campaign & cosmetics We had Arnold Schwarzenegger at Christmas, but now the Terminators have come to roost in World of Tanks throughout January.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the most beloved action-sci-fi thriller films of all time, and it’s coming to World of Tanks as of today. The game just launched a limited-time event centered around Terminator 2, and it includes a new tank, a campaign of 50 missions, cosmetics including decals and new commanders with unique voice lines and more.

Wargaming.net announced the launch of the Terminator 2 limited-time event in World of Tanks with a press release and YouTube video on January 12, 2023. From January 12 up to January 26, players will be able to engage in the event. It begins with a fresh battle pass that features the special T-832 tank. Said tank is a Terminator-themed machine said to have been forged from the same molten vat from which the T-800 and T-1000 were destroyed. Players will be able to get that tank alongside new decals, inscriptions, and other cosmetics in a new campaign that spans 50 missions. You can also take part in the campaign whether you buy into the battle pass or not.

The T-832 is the prize piece of the Terminator 2: Judgement Day event in World of Tanks, featuring iconic Terminator features in its design.

Source: Wargaming

More fun is features throughout the event. In addition to the T-832 tank, players can change up its capabilities and various interactions with it with the introduction of four new commanders from the Terminator franchise, including Sarah Connor, John Connor, T-800, and T-1000. Each commander not only brings their unique flair, but they also have iconic voice lines from Terminator 2 included.

We recently finished a World of Tanks Xmas event that saw Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich come to play. With this latest event kicking off, it looks like the “hasta la vistas” are continuing into the new year. Stay tuned for further news from World of Tanks right here at Shacknews.