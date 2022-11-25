Arnold Schwarzenegger & Milla Jovovich come to World of Tanks' Holiday Ops event Famed action stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Milla Jovovich are joining in World of Tanks Holiday Ops festivities to round out the year.

The year of 2022 is coming to close and with it Wargaming has just one more event in its World of Tanks bag to round it out and take players into 2023. They’ve also got some very surprising and familiar faces for it. We’ve seen WWE, G.I. Joe, and further awesome brands in World of Tanks, but for this year’s Holiday Ops event, not only does Arnold Shwarzenegger return to the game, but he’s joined by further action star legend Milla Jovovich. There are all sorts of festivities on the way through January 2023 featuring the two.

Wargaming announced its Holiday Ops plans via a press release on November 25, 2022. This year’s Holiday Ops begins on PC on December 2 and will feature further dates on other platforms that will run through the end of the year. Along the way in the new holiday campaigns, Arnold and Milla will be in the garage where they’ll offer players challenges and quests to complete. Completing the tasks they give you will earn players special rewards such as tank skins, themed emblems, inscriptions, decals, and commanders based on Schwarzenegger and Jovovich.

The rollout of Holiday Ops events on various platforms will run through the following dates as follows:

World of Tanks PC: December 2nd - January 9th, 2023

World of Tanks Modern Armor: December 13th - January 2nd, 2023

World of Tanks Blitz: December 17th - December 27th, 2022

Moreover, each platform will feature a little bit of variation in the challenges offered. On Modern Armor, players can join Team Arnold or Team Milla to engage in team objectives and earn customizations. Meanwhile, Blitz will feature a calendar of challenges you can complete daily for Arnold and Milla-themed rewards.

With World of Tanks’ Holiday Ops event set to kick off at the start of December, players will want to strap in, lock on, and watch for orders from Schwarzenegger and Jovovich through the holiday season. Stay tune for more World of Tanks and Wargaming coverage right here at Shacknews.