Evening Reading - December 1, 2022

Granny with a Gun
Losing my mind over Grunty with a gat pic.twitter.com/4BPT8Rwgzy— 💮Kiyomi Hoshi💮 『YokaiLive』 (@YokaiRiderVT) November 29, 2022
Is this a new FromSoftware boss?
Tinkaton continues to own Corviknight
tinkaton is a menace i love her#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/SQkS3W2JmN— lissa (@hu_manbee_ing) December 1, 2022
Poor Corviknight, all it wanted to do was fly its taxi.
Cocaine Bear is award-bound
“And the Oscar goes to … Cocaine Bear.” pic.twitter.com/G4vDyNCEqT— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 30, 2022
Cocaine Bear sweep incoming.
What does Tim do?
I’d love for people outside of Cleveland to guess what these billboards are for pic.twitter.com/VgcDu0TkFX— James Cat Yule Log (@JamesCatullo) November 24, 2022
I guess this is good marketing, because now I want to know.
New gamer hot tub just dropped
PS1 Hot Tub😍 pic.twitter.com/fzFVMb8EEx— Esports (@esports) November 30, 2022
This might surpass the Xbox hot tub. I'm not sure yet.
The Muskmobile
December 1, 2022
Hopefully, this one doesn't crash or run anyone over!
Internal scorched earth
pressing every button on this machine to create a drink that will make the osmosis jones guys inside my stomach experience their own 9/11 pic.twitter.com/Vl6qzFzepU— instagram.com/zachsilberberg (@zachsilberberg) November 29, 2022
Give me flavor or give me death.
Realizing you're in a horror movie
When Sidney Prescott is one of ur best friends and you hear her whisper “it’s happening again” pic.twitter.com/bjWuG168uI— Tarig (@AirTarig) November 29, 2022
Time to get out of town.
Knives out 2 BTS
Attention last minute shoppers! This is it. Today’s your last chance to see #GlassOnion in its theatrical run. A huge heartfelt thanks from everyone who made it to everyone who came out this week, and for all the kind reactions. We love you guys. ♥️🧅 https://t.co/nCizP2wHy1 pic.twitter.com/iKEGifDfWN— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 29, 2022
Please check out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as soon as you can. You won't regret it.
