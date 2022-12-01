Evening Reading - December 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Granny with a Gun

Losing my mind over Grunty with a gat pic.twitter.com/4BPT8Rwgzy — 💮Kiyomi Hoshi💮 『YokaiLive』 (@YokaiRiderVT) November 29, 2022

Is this a new FromSoftware boss?

Tinkaton continues to own Corviknight

tinkaton is a menace i love her#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/SQkS3W2JmN — lissa (@hu_manbee_ing) December 1, 2022

Poor Corviknight, all it wanted to do was fly its taxi.

Cocaine Bear is award-bound

“And the Oscar goes to … Cocaine Bear.” pic.twitter.com/G4vDyNCEqT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 30, 2022

Cocaine Bear sweep incoming.

What does Tim do?

I’d love for people outside of Cleveland to guess what these billboards are for pic.twitter.com/VgcDu0TkFX — James Cat Yule Log (@JamesCatullo) November 24, 2022

I guess this is good marketing, because now I want to know.

New gamer hot tub just dropped

This might surpass the Xbox hot tub. I'm not sure yet.

The Muskmobile

Hopefully, this one doesn't crash or run anyone over!

Internal scorched earth

pressing every button on this machine to create a drink that will make the osmosis jones guys inside my stomach experience their own 9/11 pic.twitter.com/Vl6qzFzepU — instagram.com/zachsilberberg (@zachsilberberg) November 29, 2022

Give me flavor or give me death.

Realizing you're in a horror movie

When Sidney Prescott is one of ur best friends and you hear her whisper “it’s happening again” pic.twitter.com/bjWuG168uI — Tarig (@AirTarig) November 29, 2022

Time to get out of town.

Knives out 2 BTS

Attention last minute shoppers! This is it. Today’s your last chance to see #GlassOnion in its theatrical run. A huge heartfelt thanks from everyone who made it to everyone who came out this week, and for all the kind reactions. We love you guys. ♥️🧅 https://t.co/nCizP2wHy1 pic.twitter.com/iKEGifDfWN — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 29, 2022

Please check out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as soon as you can. You won't regret it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to download Shackpets on iOS and/or Android.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.