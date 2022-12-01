Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - December 1, 2022

Roll into December with this month's first edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Granny with a Gun

Is this a new FromSoftware boss?

Tinkaton continues to own Corviknight

Poor Corviknight, all it wanted to do was fly its taxi.

Cocaine Bear is award-bound

Cocaine Bear sweep incoming.

What does Tim do?

I guess this is good marketing, because now I want to know.

New gamer hot tub just dropped

This might surpass the Xbox hot tub. I'm not sure yet.

The Muskmobile

Hopefully, this one doesn't crash or run anyone over!

Internal scorched earth

Give me flavor or give me death.

Realizing you're in a horror movie

Time to get out of town.

Knives out 2 BTS

Please check out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as soon as you can. You won't regret it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Golden retriever Leia lying on her back in grass smiling at the camera
Leia wants you to download Shackpets on iOS and/or Android.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola