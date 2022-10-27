Evening Reading - October 27, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Apex Legends new character Catalyst specializes in movement & vision denial
- The Callisto Protocol is carving its own path of sci-fi horror
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- Bayonetta 3 review: Magical Multiverse
- Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 iPhone and Services revenue segments miss expectations
- Apple (AAPL) gross margin for Q4 2022 came in at 42.3%, beating expectations
- Intel (INTC) lowers Q4 2022 and full year earnings and revenue guidance
- Amazon (AMZN) AWS revenue grew 27% from Q3 2021 to $20.5 billion
- Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates
- Amazon (AMZN) Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This puzzle has an interesting shading constraint.
Bloodborne on PC when?
Ahh, you’ve found yourself a hunter#bloodborne #bloodbornefanart #bloodbornecosplay #fromsoftware pic.twitter.com/uAhPoKIQf1— Sunlight of Astora (@SunlightCosplay) October 27, 2022
Seriously. Hurry up, Sony.
Birds are so clever
European starlings are so good at mimicry, they can even do human speech. pic.twitter.com/qLLxg9uHiu— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 25, 2022
Such great mimicry!
King of the Hill meme
October 26, 2022
It's just such a good show, okay?
Angry box
October 26, 2022
Spicy cat.
You spin me right 'round baby
spin pic.twitter.com/VTWn7KdOad— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 23, 2022
So majestic.
Early morning meetings
last week somebody suggested 9 am to me as a meeting time and i laughed out loud. this is not the NAVY bitch. 9 am is still snug as a bug in a rug hours. please be serious.— caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) October 24, 2022
Let me get my science textbooks because apparently I'm a rocket scientist now?
The Musk is in the building
At Twitter headquarters’ coffee bar, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/vy5Cw7zttf— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) October 27, 2022
He's just like one of us, having a coffee.
Only straight lines
all the lines are straight pic.twitter.com/do8Jt3skyU— IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) October 27, 2022
No curvy lines to be seen here.
