Evening Reading - October 27, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has an interesting shading constraint.

Bloodborne on PC when?

Seriously. Hurry up, Sony.

Birds are so clever

Such great mimicry!

King of the Hill meme

It's just such a good show, okay?

Angry box

Spicy cat.

You spin me right 'round baby

So majestic.

Early morning meetings

Let me get my science textbooks because apparently I'm a rocket scientist now?

The Musk is in the building

He's just like one of us, having a coffee.

Only straight lines

No curvy lines to be seen here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad lying on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola