Evening Reading - October 27, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle has an interesting shading constraint.

Bloodborne on PC when?

Seriously. Hurry up, Sony.

Birds are so clever

European starlings are so good at mimicry, they can even do human speech. pic.twitter.com/qLLxg9uHiu — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 25, 2022

Such great mimicry!

King of the Hill meme

It's just such a good show, okay?

Angry box

Spicy cat.

You spin me right 'round baby

So majestic.

Early morning meetings

last week somebody suggested 9 am to me as a meeting time and i laughed out loud. this is not the NAVY bitch. 9 am is still snug as a bug in a rug hours. please be serious. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) October 24, 2022

Let me get my science textbooks because apparently I'm a rocket scientist now?

The Musk is in the building

He's just like one of us, having a coffee.

Only straight lines

all the lines are straight pic.twitter.com/do8Jt3skyU — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) October 27, 2022

No curvy lines to be seen here.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. No dollar? No worries! Download Shackpets for free. Upload photos of your pet, challenge other pet pictures, and vote on which pet pictures are the cutest!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.