Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates

Apple had itself a fairly strong Q4 2022, overcoming expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
3

As we continue to report on tech companies and their quarterly finishes this season, Apple is one of the many up to reveal its latest earnings results this week. The company dropped its Q4 2022 results and seems to have come out ahead of expectations on various metrics for the quarter. Apple was able to put up a win on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for the quarter, marking solid wins across the board for the company.

Apple shared its Q4 2022 earnings results via its investor relations website on October 27, 2022. According to the results, Apple locked in a total revenue finish of $90.14 billion for Q4 2022. This was up against an estimate range of $88.9 billion to $90 billion. As for EPS, Apple reported a diluted EPS of $1.29 per share. This was up against consensus estimates of $1.26 per share. However, it was not able to overcome Whisper Number EPS of $1.31 per share.

Apple (AAPL) stock as of October 27, 2022 at 4:57 p.m. ET
Apple's (AAPL) stock bounced about in after-hours trading on a successful Q4 2022 finish in revenue and EPS.
Source: Google

Apple CFO Luca Maestri saw the finish of Apple’s Q4 2022 as indicative of the company’s strength through the choppy seas of the current global economy.

With this strong quarter in the books, Apple is looking strong as it heads into its 2023 fiscal year. The company faces some difficulty as EU law forces it to utilize USB-C charging over its propriety lightning chargers, but we will likely see any effect in 2023 product reveals and launches. Stay tuned for further quarterly results reporting from other tech companies in the weeks ahead.

