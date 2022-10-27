Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates Apple had itself a fairly strong Q4 2022, overcoming expectations on both revenue and earnings per share.

As we continue to report on tech companies and their quarterly finishes this season, Apple is one of the many up to reveal its latest earnings results this week. The company dropped its Q4 2022 results and seems to have come out ahead of expectations on various metrics for the quarter. Apple was able to put up a win on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for the quarter, marking solid wins across the board for the company.

Apple shared its Q4 2022 earnings results via its investor relations website on October 27, 2022. According to the results, Apple locked in a total revenue finish of $90.14 billion for Q4 2022. This was up against an estimate range of $88.9 billion to $90 billion. As for EPS, Apple reported a diluted EPS of $1.29 per share. This was up against consensus estimates of $1.26 per share. However, it was not able to overcome Whisper Number EPS of $1.31 per share.

Apple's (AAPL) stock bounced about in after-hours trading on a successful Q4 2022 finish in revenue and EPS.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri saw the finish of Apple’s Q4 2022 as indicative of the company’s strength through the choppy seas of the current global economy.

“Our record September quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop. We continued to invest in our long-term growth plans, generated over $24 billion in operating cash flow, and returned over $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter. The strength of our ecosystem, unmatched customer loyalty, and record sales spurred our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year.” ~ Luca Maestri

With this strong quarter in the books, Apple is looking strong as it heads into its 2023 fiscal year. The company faces some difficulty as EU law forces it to utilize USB-C charging over its propriety lightning chargers, but we will likely see any effect in 2023 product reveals and launches. Stay tuned for further quarterly results reporting from other tech companies in the weeks ahead.