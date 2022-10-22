Weekend Discussion - October 22, 2022

Happy Saturday everyone! Spooky Season has been kind to us lately with a ton of awesome horror game news this week. Let's talk about it and what's been going down at Shacknews in this edition of Weekend Discussion!

Like I mentioned before, it's a great time to be a horror fan and we've got brand new footage from the Dead Space remake! I'm looking forward to this game after seeing just how much detail has gone into making the environments on the ship more immersive.

Greg also had a great time with the recently released Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. I'm hoping we get to play this one on Big Team Building! Check out his review below.

And Now... The Internet

Let's keep the spooky vibes going with a movie Rodney and I did a trailer reaction for during Pop! Goes the Culture this week! Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animated film directed by the legendary Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and produced by Jordan Peele. It' drops right before Halloween on October 28th so keep an eye out for it!

I watched an indie horror movie called Deadstream this week with a few friends. It's a Shudder exclusive that pokes fun at the Twitch and Youtube culture with some haunted house scares and decent satire. We laughed so hard at this movie and I hope more folks check it out!

Halloween is almost here! Gotta' go fast!

Leon Kennedy in a 3-D fighter would be pretty sick.

Mario + Rabbids is out in the wild and Nintendo dropped a special look at the orchestral performance for the game. The soundtrack sounds so triumphant and majestic. I love it! Also check out out review of the game here.

It's great to have Silent Hill back and I honestly need all the merch!

The SILENT HILL announcements we all didn't know we needed.



We gotta get this pup on @Shackpets! QUICK! 🐶 #SilentHill pic.twitter.com/dDwV08s0CT — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 19, 2022

I am so excited to have Akira Yamaoka back! Are any of yu excited to hear new music from this legend or do you think they should stick to the musical arrangements from the original game only?

Akira Yamaoka had a special message for the fans during today's #SilentHill presentation.



The composer / music producer is excited to return to the world of SILENT HILL 2 with some new and old concepts being included in the remake. pic.twitter.com/hNemhx43r2 — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 20, 2022

Weekend Vibes

Baby Metal has returned with a brand new track that definitely makes me want to hit another mile in the gym!

Since we got the last of the warm weather here in Chicago for a few more days. I think this track matches the vibe. And I'm always down for a H.E.R. feature. Check it out.

Thanks for joining me for this week's Weekend Discussion. I hope you are all enjoying the weekend and appreciate you checking out the content on the site. Take a moment to get in those swipes on Shackpets See you all again next week!