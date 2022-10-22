Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - October 22, 2022

The weekend is here and so is a fresh edition of Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
Happy Saturday everyone! Spooky Season has been kind to us lately with a ton of awesome horror game news this week. Let's talk about it and what's been going down at Shacknews in this edition of Weekend Discussion!

Like I mentioned before, it's a great time to be a horror fan and we've got brand new footage from the Dead Space remake! I'm looking forward to this game after seeing just how much detail has gone into making the environments on the ship more immersive.

Greg also had a great time with the recently released Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. I'm hoping we get to play this one on Big Team Building! Check out his review below.

And Now... The Internet

Let's keep the spooky vibes going with a movie Rodney and I did a trailer reaction for during Pop! Goes the Culture this week! Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animated film directed by the legendary Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and produced by Jordan Peele. It' drops right before Halloween on October 28th so keep an eye out for it!

I watched an indie horror movie called Deadstream this week with a few friends. It's a Shudder exclusive that pokes fun at the Twitch and Youtube culture with some haunted house scares and decent satire. We laughed so hard at this movie and I hope more folks check it out!

Halloween is almost here! Gotta' go fast! 

Leon Kennedy in a 3-D fighter would be pretty sick. 

Mario + Rabbids is out in the wild and Nintendo dropped a special look at the orchestral performance for the game. The soundtrack sounds so triumphant and majestic. I love it! Also check out out review of the game here.

It's great to have Silent Hill back and I honestly need all the merch!

I am so excited to have Akira Yamaoka back! Are any of yu excited to hear new music from this legend or do you think they should stick to the musical arrangements from the original game only?

Weekend Vibes

Baby Metal has returned with a brand new track that definitely makes me want to hit another mile in the gym!

Since we got the last of the warm weather here in Chicago for a few more days. I think this track matches the vibe. And I'm always down for a H.E.R. feature. Check it out.

Thanks for joining me for this week's Weekend Discussion. I hope you are all enjoying the weekend and appreciate you checking out the content on the site. Take a moment to get in those swipes on Shackpets See you all again next week!

Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community as a whole. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive. He's also a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events with some fun color commentary. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at Twitchcon, C2E2, and several other events along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming. 

