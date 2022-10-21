Capcom currently has no plans for Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake In a recent interview, Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said Code: Veronica isn't getting a remake yet, but it's not entirely off the table.

With the Resident Evil 4 remake fast approaching, Capcom is bringing us a redesigned refresh of one of the most beloved games in the franchise, but it does leave a question: What about Resident Evil Code: Veronica? Released after Resident Evil 3, but before Resident Evil 4, Code: Veronica focused on Claire and Chris Redfield and was an interesting spinoff chapter in the franchise, but it’s been skipped in the remake series for now. What’s more, Capcom seemingly has no plans for it, but that’s not to say it couldn’t still happen.

Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi shared this detail in a recent interview with Noisy Pixel. When asked about if Capcom might return to remake Code: Veronica, Hirabayashi confirmed that there were no plans at this time, and with good reason. The entire team is currently focused on making sure Resident Evil Village Gold Edition with the Winters’ Expansion and the Resident Evil 4 remake are entirely polished and ready for their launches.

Source: Capcom

That said, Hirabayashi didn’t altogether dismiss the possibility of a Code: Veronica remake. In fact, Hirabayashi said that if “opportunity comes, maybe.” Which is to say that when all other outstanding projects are done (meaning Resident Evil 4 remake has launched), there’s still a possibility of a Code: Veronica remake down the line.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica originally launched in 2000 for the Sega Dreamcast before eventually being ported to the PlayStation 2. It came at a time when many players felt the Resident Evil formula had gotten stale. However, it was still a pretty decent adventure in the series, forcing Claire to survive a prison island run by Umbrella.

Nonetheless, Capcom’s stance on finishing Resident Evil 4 remake first makes sense. We can still cross our fingers for a return to Code: Veronica after. In the meantime, be sure to check out our own Resident Evil 4 remake interview with Hirabayashi-san, as well as our hands-on preview of the game.