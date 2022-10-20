Two Point Campus Update 2.0 includes Halloween fun for students & Challenge Mode Players can enjoy throwing spooky seasonal events for their players or test your true mettle as a dean with the new Challenge Mode.

What better place is there to celebrate some Halloween festivities than on campus at college? Two Point Studios believes this is a perfect fit too. That’s why in Two Point Campus’s latest update, players can enjoy throwing events and putting up decorations in relation to the spooky season! Don’t care much for Halloween? That’s okay, there’s also a new Challenge Mode that will give you new ways to test your management skills as a dean and strive for the highest ratings around.

Two Point Studios and Sega shared details of Two Point Campus Update 2.0 via the game’s website on October 20, 2022. Update 2.0 has quite some seasonal fun in store for players. As of today’s update, players can enjoy a wealth of new Halloween-themed fun. Spooky songs will play over the radio while players enjoy a number of fun changes. Cob webs little the halls, windows are decorated with bats, and even some g-g-g-ghosts are haunting specific campuses, just to name a few. More than that, you can decorate a bit on your own with new in-game items and props to really get into the Trick-or-Treat nature of the season. There’s also a toggle to turn the Halloween theming off if you’re not a fan.

Players will be able to enjoy all sorts of Halloween decoration, including their students and teachers dressing for the spooky season festivities!

Source: Sega

In addition to the Halloween fun, players can also check out a new Challenge Mode in Two Point Campus. The game has brought on some special tasks that will test your ability to manage particularly difficult and unique situations. These challenges feature leaderboards as well so you can measure your best against other players in the world. Here’s the rundown on some of the challenges in the new mode:

The Siege of Noblestead - a groaning mob is amassing on campus (and no, it's not the morning after a party!). Lord Blaggard is in no mood for an undead horde, can you keep them at bay?

Pumpkin High - orange you glad you enrolled? Nefaria Munch has transfigured your students into her Pumpkin Headed minions, and they really need help carving out study time...

More challenges will be added in future updates as well.

That covers the fun of Two Point Campus Update 2.0. If you want to get spooky with higher learning, this update has you covered. Want to see our full thoughts on the game? Be sure to check out our full Two Point Campus review! Be sure to check out other Halloween fun going on this season too in our Halloween 2022 video game events guide.