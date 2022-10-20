Evening Reading - October 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Watch Simon solve a simple looking sudoku but one that comes with quite a lengthy constraint.
Discussing the Fermi Paradox
Are we alone?
Big numbers
I just recently learnred about Tree(3).
The parts of the crown
#HouseOfTheDragon 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3M2SfHxT6h— House of the Dragon News 🔥 (@HOTDNewsHBO) October 17, 2022
Enjoying House of the Dragon?
Get in my belly!
Birds are fed by their parents in their infancy. When the time comes to feed themselves, there can be some confusion when the food does not go into their mouth by itself. pic.twitter.com/8kDa1hhRgb— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 18, 2022
Baby bird is learning how to eat.
Ghibli Park!
Exclusive preview images of the GHIBLI PARK opening November 1 in Japan 😍 pic.twitter.com/BKt2n0BUoW— Studio Ghibli (@TheGhibliFamily) October 19, 2022
I would like to go there, please.
Clean floor?
Demonstrating to my sister via video why you need to get a vacuum with a laser on it (I vacuum every morning).— Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) October 18, 2022
Maybe I'm just old but i love this shit. It's so exciting. Oh god what's happened to me pic.twitter.com/d3qqfR4lHK
Not so!
Learning to dance
hilarious! pic.twitter.com/r26lZV1kgS— Funnyman (@fun4laugh) October 19, 2022
Probably a good idea to wear better shoes to dance.
A wet haircut
So right. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E2yZod4kIX— Figen... (@TheFigen_) October 18, 2022
Absolutely drenched.
