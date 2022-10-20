Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - October 20, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Watch Simon solve a simple looking sudoku but one that comes with quite a lengthy constraint.

Discussing the Fermi Paradox

Are we alone?

Big numbers

I just recently learnred about Tree(3).

The parts of the crown

Enjoying House of the Dragon?

Get in my belly!

Baby bird is learning how to eat.

Ghibli Park!

I would like to go there, please.

Clean floor?

Not so!

Learning to dance

Probably a good idea to wear better shoes to dance.

A wet haircut

Absolutely drenched.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You know what's free? Looking at cute photos of pets like the one of Rad below. You can see even more photos if you download Shackpets. Why not upload some of your own cute pet pictures while you're at it?

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping, stomach exposed

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola