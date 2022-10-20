Evening Reading - October 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Watch Simon solve a simple looking sudoku but one that comes with quite a lengthy constraint.

Discussing the Fermi Paradox

Are we alone?

Big numbers

I just recently learnred about Tree(3).

The parts of the crown

Enjoying House of the Dragon?

Get in my belly!

Birds are fed by their parents in their infancy. When the time comes to feed themselves, there can be some confusion when the food does not go into their mouth by itself. pic.twitter.com/8kDa1hhRgb — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 18, 2022

Baby bird is learning how to eat.

Ghibli Park!

Exclusive preview images of the GHIBLI PARK opening November 1 in Japan 😍 pic.twitter.com/BKt2n0BUoW — Studio Ghibli (@TheGhibliFamily) October 19, 2022

I would like to go there, please.

Clean floor?

Demonstrating to my sister via video why you need to get a vacuum with a laser on it (I vacuum every morning).



Maybe I'm just old but i love this shit. It's so exciting. Oh god what's happened to me pic.twitter.com/d3qqfR4lHK — Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) October 18, 2022

Not so!

Learning to dance

Probably a good idea to wear better shoes to dance.

A wet haircut

Absolutely drenched.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You know what's free? Looking at cute photos of pets like the one of Rad below. You can see even more photos if you download Shackpets. Why not upload some of your own cute pet pictures while you're at it?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.