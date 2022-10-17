Silent Hill Transmission presentation promises news on the franchise this week After years of rumors, Konami may finally be prepared to reveal the next big thing happening with the Silent Hill IP.

News on the Silent Hill franchise has been a long time coming, but it looks like the wait is finally about to pay off this week. After years of rumors and small tidbits of information regarding the legendary horror franchise, Konami is finally set to reveal what’s next for the Silent Hill franchise in a special presentation on Wednesday. The Silent Hill Transmission presentation will go live this week and share news related to the franchise.

Konami announced the upcoming Silent Hill Transmission presentation via the Konami Twitter. Coming up on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, Konami will go live on its own website with what it is calling the Silent Hill Transmission. Possibly the first of several presentations relating to the Silent Hill franchise, Silent Hill Transmission is set to share the latest news on the series.

Fans have their fingers crossed that we’ll see a new game revealed during the Silent Hill Transmission presentation. The writing has been on the wall for quite a long time, going back as far as rumors of two new games in the works in 2020. There was also word of Konami bringing the original leads of Team Silent back together, including the original series director, art director, and composer.

Those were unconfirmed rumors, but earlier this year, Konami actually did file trademark refreshes for Silent Hill and, beyond simply resecuring the IP, it included references to VR applications. VR would be a first for the Silent Hill series. Soon after in September 2022, we saw a listing for a game called Silent Hill: The Short Message appear on Korean game ratings boards.

It very much seems like Konami has been preparing something for the Silent Hill franchise for a very long time. And now, this week, we may get to see what that something is. Tune into the Silent Hill Transmission presentation or keep it locked here at Shacknews for news on the Silent Hill franchise when it drops on Wednesday.