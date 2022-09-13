Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Resident Evil Village gets Cloud version on Switch in October 2022

Capcom is also bringing Cloud versions of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes to Switch later this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Resident Evil Village was a pretty fantastic new entry in the franchise in 2021, giving us a new chapter in the trials and tribulations of Ethan Winters. It was also a gorgeous game, so one might not think of the Switch for a port. However, Capcom is utilizing a Cloud launch to bring Resident Evil Village to the Switch. Resident Evil Village will get a Cloud version release on Switch in October, and Capcom will be bringing the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 to Switch later this year.

Capcom announced this cavalcade of releases and development for Resident Evil Village and other titles on the Switch during the Nintendo Direct on September 13, 2022. Resident Evil Village Cloud Version will launch on the Switch on October 28, 2022. Cloud versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 will also come later in 2022.

This story is still developing…

