Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here
Tune in to the Apple 'Far Out' Event livestream to see all the announcements and reveals live as they happen.
The Apple Far Out Event is happening today and you can tune in to the livestream right here on Shacknews. What will be announced at today’s event is anyone’s guess, but we’ve made some educated assumptions which you can find below. Come and join us as we see what Apple has been cooking up.
Apple Event – Far Out – September 7
The Apple Event, known as Far Out, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on September 7, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the YouTube embed below, heaingd over to the Apple site, or even watching via their Apple TV app.
While Apple is usually tight-lipped about what’s going to be announced during these sorts of events, we’ve done our best to take a good guess. Ozzie did some sleuthing and has come up with an idea of what to expect from the Apple Far Out Event. This includes word on a new iPhone, perhaps a new Apple Watch, among some other solid guesses.
No matter what gets announced during today’s Apple Far Out Event, you can be sure you’ll hear about it in these parts. Swing by our Apple page as we cover the hottest reveals from the event. That page is also where you can find all relevant information pertaining to Apple, its products, as well as the business side.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here
I guess this will be our Apple event thread. Anyone got any predictions? Seems like most stuff has leaked already. I am interested in the price point for that Pro watch. It looks super dope. Although I am sure if we wait a year that design will trickle down. I am due for an upgrade. Although not much my series 4 doesn't do that I need.
True, saved me three times already. Just last week my watched battery was super low, so I decided to put it on the charger and forgo my daily run. Good thing I did or I wouldn’t have sat on the couch to watch the first episodes of Rings of Power. Now I know what you are thinking, but let me assure you, had I waited till the kids got home to watch the show, I would murdered someone for being loud and annoying. So technically it saved two lives that day.
He's claiming it'll be a what sounds like a mobile network for iDevices that adds a bunch of new functionality.
https://twitter.com/Scobleizer/status/1567362356954677249?t=TZNS3A7PB3ApiFdwRvnw1g&s=19
All good, I am generally a pretty emotionless speaker so maybe I fall into this category but I haven't met anyone that stood out like this that I can remember. That said, I'll forget this was even a thing at all in a week or two so who knows. It just wasn't what I would expect from an Apple presentation so maybe it stood out more than it otherwise would have
i thought it might be cool to have like, a "permanent" carrier in the esim, with the ability to easily swap out the physical sim as secondary service
but yeah shit was such a hassle, it was like half provisioned and I couldn't use esim or sim and in the end vertizon couldn't get the esim to work at all. just using a sim
I didn’t see it in the video either but it releases 9/12
https://www.apple.com/ios/ios-16/
As a back again "photographer" I'm interested in the camera. Though my bias would mean my use of the camera will not change... I always see people claiming or thinking these can replace full frame cameras but I haven't been able to do that. I"ve been taking photos with my A7IV recently just because I wasn't really liking how pictures turned out with the IPhone 13 Pro camera or other peoples cameras and phones.
It's like night and day difference in terms of actual detail and actual resolution. But I will admit I'm a bit of a pixel peeper so again another bias on my part.
