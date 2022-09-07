Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here

Tune in to the Apple 'Far Out' Event livestream to see all the announcements and reveals live as they happen.

Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Apple
85

The Apple Far Out Event is happening today and you can tune in to the livestream right here on Shacknews. What will be announced at today’s event is anyone’s guess, but we’ve made some educated assumptions which you can find below. Come and join us as we see what Apple has been cooking up.

Apple Event – Far Out – September 7

The Apple Event, known as Far Out, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on September 7, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the YouTube embed below, heaingd over to the Apple site, or even watching via their Apple TV app.

While Apple is usually tight-lipped about what’s going to be announced during these sorts of events, we’ve done our best to take a good guess. Ozzie did some sleuthing and has come up with an idea of what to expect from the Apple Far Out Event. This includes word on a new iPhone, perhaps a new Apple Watch, among some other solid guesses.

No matter what gets announced during today’s Apple Far Out Event, you can be sure you’ll hear about it in these parts. Swing by our Apple page as we cover the hottest reveals from the event. That page is also where you can find all relevant information pertaining to Apple, its products, as well as the business side.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 7, 2022 7:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 9:27 AM

      I guess this will be our Apple event thread. Anyone got any predictions? Seems like most stuff has leaked already. I am interested in the price point for that Pro watch. It looks super dope. Although I am sure if we wait a year that design will trickle down. I am due for an upgrade. Although not much my series 4 doesn't do that I need.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 7, 2022 9:32 AM

        I am curious if this is the year they drop the iPhone numbering system and just call it iPhone.

        • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
          reply
          September 7, 2022 9:37 AM

          Do you think having a number adds anything to the status of having the newest model, especially among younger people? Or do younger people not even think of their phones as having any status these days?

          • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 7, 2022 9:49 AM

            younger people seem iphone or android and judge accordingly. At least that is what my son in HS says.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 9:50 AM

          I was a bit surprised they didn't with the 13, since that number is bad luck in some cultures. I feel like they had skipped a number in the past that was considered bad luck in Asia or something.

        • Sniper21 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:24 AM

          God I hope not. It makes buying them second-hand a nightmare. "iPhone (2021) 2nd generation A47 bionics super fast!!!"

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:27 AM

          I’m skeptical since they’ve probably found keeping the number makes people more likely to upgrade and this is the product they want you to upgrade fairly often.

    • Affliated legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 9:57 AM

      Think it's finally time to upgrade my 11 Pro Max!

      • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 9:59 AM

        I think I'm gonna "upgrade" from my 12 Pro Max to something smaller. This thing is just too big.

        • Affliated legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:03 AM

          Gonna be upgrading my watch too. With a release today I'll be like 4 versions behind lol

        • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:04 AM

          The mini is great, I hope they keep making it.

          • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 10:05 AM

            My wife has the mini and it is tiny. It looks ridiculous next to the Max. I previously had the X and I think that was just about the perfect size. I'll probably go for whatever pro, non-max version they announce.

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:03 AM

      I need a new watch, my series 3 will no longer be supported.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:04 AM

      Didn't take that long before they dropped the M-word.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:07 AM

      I know it's corpo marketing, but damn those stories are way more moving than they should be.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:07 AM

      Apple Watch: "Buy us or Die"

      • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:13 AM

        True, saved me three times already. Just last week my watched battery was super low, so I decided to put it on the charger and forgo my daily run. Good thing I did or I wouldn’t have sat on the couch to watch the first episodes of Rings of Power. Now I know what you are thinking, but let me assure you, had I waited till the kids got home to watch the show, I would murdered someone for being loud and annoying. So technically it saved two lives that day.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:14 AM

      Apple Watch: "TMI is our specialty!"

      Neat to be honest though.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:16 AM

      They left out one kind of car accident. Explosion.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:18 AM

        I had one of those this morning. Taco Bell last night..

    • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:17 AM

      Crash detection, that alone makes me want to get a new watch for my son who is getting his license this month. To bad he is a android guy

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:20 AM

      No Pro watch so far. Hmmmm

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:20 AM

      WTF No Apple Watch SE?!

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:26 AM

      Ultra watch!

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:27 AM

      Damn.. 36 Hours is nice.

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:28 AM

      The ultra is very ugly.

      • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:30 AM

        I look forward to seeing it on the wrists of people who never step foot off pavement

        • pokysharpy
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:31 AM

          I'm currently wearing a $3000 mechanical watch that has a GMT complication, even though I only leave my home time zone 3-4x / year.

          People like what they like.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:33 AM

        I think it looks fantastic. I love the flat screen. The naming choice... dunno about that.

    • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:30 AM

      I would like BTLE in this watch so I can connect it to my non-Apple electronics

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:32 AM

      Ultra looks like Apple's attempt at incorporating the features pioneered by the various Suunto watches.

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:33 AM

      Designed for water sports you say

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:33 AM

        They didn't mention the R. Kelly watersports...

      • DM7 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:34 AM

        Pee on your ultra watch for new colors!

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:33 AM

      Designed for water sports 😏

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:33 AM

      I bet the ultra starts at $999

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:36 AM

        The S6 Stainless I bought a couple of years ago was around $800 so I would expect it as well considering it's titanium.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:37 AM

          Ok that was cheaper than I expected.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:35 AM

      Apple Watch Ultra is designed for up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit
      Do they know something about global warming that we don't?

    • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:37 AM

      Scoble thinks they're gonna launch their own network today.

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:37 AM

      Not bad price considering.

    • maulla legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:38 AM

      Ultra looks great but is super niche and the price doesn’t warrant the aesthetic for me. Seems pretty good for the feature set though.

    • pokysharpy
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:39 AM

      Apple Watch Ultra is fookin huge

      • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:42 AM

        It is. I’m kinda hoping the bands are available for the other models, but I know they won’t be.

    • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:40 AM

      They have spent so much time on the Watch Ultra for what is essentially a niche product. It's just masturbation at this point.

      • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:42 AM

        is this your first apple event?

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:44 AM

        My friends who are divers think it won't be as good as a dedicated dive computer which are purpose built. Ultra is too "jack of all trades".

    • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:41 AM

      Apple Watch: Shackleton Edition.

      It’s kind of ridiculous.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      This Airpods woman's vocal cadence and monotone delivery is hard to listen to

      • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

        it's like an android speaking english for the first time

      • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:46 AM

        Was just commenting on this with my coworkers. Like, this is the person they chose to speak for their AirPods? What were they thinking?

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      Scan your ears? They are going in the ear canal though.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:49 AM

        I'm no audiologist but if I had to guess, I'd say the shape of your ear has a pretty big effect on how and what you hear normally. So if the intention is to make things seem more "natural" sounding to YOUR ear, it could work.

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      The AirPods presenter’s voice sounds like text to speech from 1998.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      What's the latency in ms on the new airpods pro?

      • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:49 AM

        for non apple device pairings it'll just be standard terrible bluetooth latency i'm sure. :(

        • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:49 AM

          I thought the were actively trying to reduce it, booo :( I was hoping for 80ms or less

          • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 10:53 AM

            i guess they could add aptX support, but like.. how common is it to have support on the source device for that anyways? need WiSA to take off universally.

            • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 7, 2022 10:55 AM

              Na, I'd hope they just go and do what others are doing with just faster bluetooth without relying on a proprietary codec

              Soundpeats, razer etc can reach 60ms with 'gaming mode', nothing proprietary

              I love aptx low latency but like nothing supports it :(

              • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                September 7, 2022 10:57 AM

                people test the airpod pros at like.. low 100ms range. but i've not been able to get anything less than double that with my computer :( sucks.

                • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  September 7, 2022 11:02 AM

                  Yea Windows bluetooth I find is especially horrible without a specific dongle, I stick to wired when I can

    • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:45 AM

      this speaker sounds like a robot who doesn’t know how to annunciate.

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 10:47 AM

        I think folks are overly harsh. She’s fine. People just expect all apple people to be over the top like Johnny I’ve which frankly is super annoying.

        • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:50 AM

          no, we just like to point out his unnatural most Apple presenters are both in speech and motion. if multiple people picked up on it, it’s unlikely we’re being “overly harsh”

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 10:51 AM

          I wouldn't want anyone to make memes or anything out of it, but it was definitely difficult to listen to

          • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 10:54 AM

            I mean are you just not exposed to lots of people? She talked like many people I know.

            • zerog83 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 7, 2022 10:56 AM

              do you only know people who speak in monotone?

            • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              September 7, 2022 10:56 AM

              I realized this sounds overly aggressive which isn’t my intent. Don’t need to answer. Ignore

              • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                September 7, 2022 11:00 AM

                All good, I am generally a pretty emotionless speaker so maybe I fall into this category but I haven't met anyone that stood out like this that I can remember. That said, I'll forget this was even a thing at all in a week or two so who knows. It just wasn't what I would expect from an Apple presentation so maybe it stood out more than it otherwise would have

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:46 AM

      Volume control. Now I want to upgrade.

    • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:47 AM

      they finally put U1 in the case, about time

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:48 AM

      Well, I’m buying a regular watch and the new AirPods.

    • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:49 AM

      “People love iPhone.” No “the” sounds cringeworthy.

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:49 AM

      Gimme dat sweet iphone 14.

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:50 AM

      Fuck, they didn’t get rid of the notch.

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:51 AM

      LOL the pill rumors.......were all wrong.

    • lightly inclined legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 10:59 AM

      Just show the Pro version already! D:

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:02 AM

      This satellite functionality isn't built into the ultra watch?

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:04 AM

        This is pretty slick, though.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:05 AM

          Oh. Not free. Less slick. I guess it'll probably be included in Apple One eventually.

          • pokysharpy
            reply
            September 7, 2022 11:06 AM

            Free for the 2 years you're likely to have this phone before upgrading to the next one.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:03 AM

      Esim is dog ass and a huge hassle when changing phones or carriers

      • feek legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:19 AM

        I spent like 3 days on support calls when switching to Verizon earlier this year partly because of that

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:25 AM

          It takes 10 seconds to move a physical Sim card. Esim always requires a call to the carrier and needing a customer support person who knows wtf. Maybe it gets better but right now it's a huge hassle

          • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 11:27 AM

            Surely it will get better as it becomes more ubiquitous

          • feek legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 7, 2022 11:28 AM

            i thought it might be cool to have like, a "permanent" carrier in the esim, with the ability to easily swap out the physical sim as secondary service

            but yeah shit was such a hassle, it was like half provisioned and I couldn't use esim or sim and in the end vertizon couldn't get the esim to work at all. just using a sim

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:04 AM

      Okay, this satellite SOS thing is pretty dope.

      • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:06 AM

        I hope it can replace the Garmin models completely.

      • VectorJKL legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:09 AM

        Seems like something that will get shuttered. How many people each year find themselves in this type of situation? Then divide that number by half for your android user split.

        Is apple paying the staff of the relay center that may or may not even be needed.

        Seems like a money pit with little to no return. Unless the tech gets advanced to create apples network somehow.

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:05 AM

      Satellite SOS is cool but boo to charging for it after 2 years

    • ThereCanBeOnlyOneCat legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:07 AM

      Was hoping for a “metric fuckton” to slip in

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:07 AM

      Wait, Apple Fitness+ will work as long as you have an iPhone? Did I catch that?

      • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:08 AM

        yeah

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:11 AM

          About time! Hopefully you'll be able to use it on the Apple TV. My wife doesn't want a watch but would like to be able to use our Fitness from our Apple One subscription.

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:08 AM

      Rip Mini (officially) and it’s slightly cheaper price point :’(

    • CptPlankton moderator legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:11 AM

      Echos of the macbook touch bar, lol

    • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:11 AM

      There we go, better notch.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:13 AM

        "Dynamic Island... what a stupid name! … … Wait, this is actually pretty freakin slick!"

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:13 AM

      Dynamic Island! :D

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:13 AM

        That's a ridiculous name, but it looks pretty slick

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:13 AM

      The name is kind of... whatever, but the usage of the space is pretty neat.

      • pokysharpy
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:15 AM

        It's one of those traditionally-Apple things that is so pointless but also really fuckin cool.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:17 AM

          With a ridiculously wanky brand name that they somehow say with a straight face

    • K1Bond007 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:14 AM

      Looks like trickery to hide the camera. Slick though. What does it look like during a movie?

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:16 AM

        Looks bad to me when playing video, from what they just showed.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:18 AM

          Not really any different than the notch

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:17 AM

        I think the screen is already a bit wider than 16:9 so it can sit off to the side via pillarbox.

    • re-verse legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:15 AM

      "truly magical"

    • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:15 AM

      Lame ass name but really cool software + hardware design!

    • Rahzar legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:16 AM

      I’m loving dynamic island, but that name is so bad 🤣

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:20 AM

        Just reminds me of Lonely Island. I'M ON AN IPHONE, MUTHAFUCKA

    • pokysharpy
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:18 AM

      Always-on screen with the smart widgety things is gonna be rad.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:20 AM

      Now it's time for Vitor to be talkink

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:21 AM

      48MP dayum!

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:24 AM

        I had no idea some Android phones had 108.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:26 AM

          More isn't always better, those super high MP android sensors often don't produce images that people prefer over better, lower resolution sensors.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 11:29 AM

            Yeah apple seems to have chosen to go with lower res but better image enhancement. Probably the right choice to balance cost per device with profit.

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:22 AM

      “Dynamic Island” is garbage it should be “Force Hole”

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:25 AM

      Kay-dee-did bug!

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:27 AM

      Did this really need to be an hour and a half long?

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:28 AM

        lol you've watched Apple presentations before. They are always this long.

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:29 AM

        They typically are. You could have just watched a summary after the fact on youtube on dozens of channels that will make one if you didn't want to watch the whole thing.

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:31 AM

        And it's only generating the carbon footprint of a half-hour presentation. Simply amazing.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:29 AM

      iPhone 14 Pro can now capture images from the multiverse.

    • maulla legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:30 AM

      Seems like a neat way to deal with the notch.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:34 AM

      Did I miss an announcement for iOS 16 release? I assume it'll ship on the new devices, so Sept 16th?

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:34 AM

      Severance sneak peek at the end??

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:35 AM

      When is iOS 16 coming out?

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:35 AM

      OH SHIT SEVERANCE TEASER

    • Blackdawgg legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:35 AM

      Will an always on OLED get burn in?

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:36 AM

        No, not in any meaningful way on that kind of device.

      • IHATEDUST legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:42 AM

        That’s why they dim the background. Also, motivations will move across the screen acting as a pixel refresh.

        With modern OLED, you’d have to have it on max brightness with a single static icon for thousands of hours to get any image retention.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:35 AM

      Ha, Severance teaser at the end.

    • Affliated legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:37 AM

      Apple Watch Ultra ordered, fuck yeah!

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:47 AM

        Same. Delivery already pushed to end of October.

        • Affliated legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 7, 2022 11:48 AM

          Sept 23rd here. I think I ordered it literally the minute the store opened back up lol

          Which band did you get? I got the orange alpine loop

          • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 7, 2022 11:55 AM

            I went with the black/gray trail loop. 10/20-10/27 delivery date.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:37 AM

      Did I see them with an inverted iPhone upper dash mount. Is there a system level dash cam mode? This would be fantastic.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:40 AM

      Great, no Apple Watch SE price drop in Europe.


      Fuckers.

    • dilutedq legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:44 AM

      As a back again "photographer" I'm interested in the camera. Though my bias would mean my use of the camera will not change... I always see people claiming or thinking these can replace full frame cameras but I haven't been able to do that. I"ve been taking photos with my A7IV recently just because I wasn't really liking how pictures turned out with the IPhone 13 Pro camera or other peoples cameras and phones.

      It's like night and day difference in terms of actual detail and actual resolution. But I will admit I'm a bit of a pixel peeper so again another bias on my part.

    • sukabljat legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:47 AM

      YAS! Lightning connector lives on for phone and iPod's!

    • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:48 AM

      eSim only phones seem like a really annoying idea.

      eSim itself is fine, but keeping the the sim slot to be able to quickly swap carriers when traveling is great.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:49 AM

        indeed. launch iphone 12 pro here, dual sim (esim and physical) is the way to go.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:59 AM

        Oh that’s a bummer . I missed that information. So how the heck do I transfer my service when I get a new phone?

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 7, 2022 11:52 AM

      sounds like the iphone upgrades are mediocre at best? the watch seems like it's taken some strides though.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase mercury ludicrous
        reply
        September 7, 2022 11:59 AM

        Yeah, iPhone updates were somewhat iterative.
        Watch is their most innovative product these days.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 7, 2022 12:00 PM

          Yeah. I formally suggested to skip this release to the owners before people start clamoring for it. The camera centric upgrades do not help much.

