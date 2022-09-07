Watch the September 7 Apple Far Out Event livestream here Tune in to the Apple 'Far Out' Event livestream to see all the announcements and reveals live as they happen.

The Apple Far Out Event is happening today and you can tune in to the livestream right here on Shacknews. What will be announced at today’s event is anyone’s guess, but we’ve made some educated assumptions which you can find below. Come and join us as we see what Apple has been cooking up.

Apple Event – Far Out – September 7

The Apple Event, known as Far Out, is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on September 7, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the YouTube embed below, heaingd over to the Apple site, or even watching via their Apple TV app.

While Apple is usually tight-lipped about what’s going to be announced during these sorts of events, we’ve done our best to take a good guess. Ozzie did some sleuthing and has come up with an idea of what to expect from the Apple Far Out Event. This includes word on a new iPhone, perhaps a new Apple Watch, among some other solid guesses.

No matter what gets announced during today's Apple Far Out Event, you can be sure you'll hear about it in these parts.