What to expect from the Apple 'Far Out' September 7 event Apple has a few things to announce to help kick off September. Here's what to expect.

Apple is going 'Far Out' for its next event, as the company prepares to announce what's next for its various line of products. This includes the iPhone, but will likely go beyond and stretch into some of the tech giant's other products and services.

The Apple 'Far Out' event will air on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. Let's dive into what we're expecting to see during this presentation.

iPhone 14

The most obvious item on the agenda is the next line of iPhone. Enough time has passed that Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 14 series. Speculation is that the biggest changes will come to the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro, which could feature hardware improvements and a potential new design. Leaks to sites like 9to5Mac appear to indicate that the latest Pro will include exciting colors, like Purple, Navy Blue, Gold, Graphite, and Silver.

Outside of the newer colors, don't expect too much to change with the iPhone 14 in comparison with the new iPhone 13. However, look for potential ways for the new phones to take advantage of the upcoming iOS 16 features.

Apple Watch Pro

Rumors of new Apple Watches are also swirling. This would include a new standard version and a new SE edition. However, speculation from Bloomberg indicates that the company's first Apple Watch Pro will be revealed.

There are no details on what an Apple Watch Pro would look like or how it would work differently from a standard version of the product. However, expect to sync up with the various advanced features of Apple's other Pro line of gadgets, like the iPhone Pro and the iPad Pro.

It should be noted that watchOS 9 was announced at WWDC 22 with a September release window. If new Apple Watches are announced, expect to also hear a more concrete deployment date. Speaking of major updates...

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 deployment dates

One of the major highlights of WWDC 22 was the unveiling of major features across both iOS 16 and iPad OS 16. With new products on the way, deployment dates for these appear to be imminent. If nothing else, iOS 16 will be the most likely to have a release date, which would be shortly after the release of the new iPhone hardware. iOS 16 is currently on its eighth beta.

It's unknown whether iPad will be featured during this presentation at all, so it's possible that a date for iPadOS 16 won't be on the agenda. Further fueling that is a recent TechCrunch report stating that iPadOS 16's deployment has been delayed. Still, Apple has indicated that it will be ready to roll out before the end of the year, but we'll be on the lookout next week for any announcements.

AirPods Pro 2

Notice that retailers have been discounting Apple's Airpods quite a bit over the past few months. Speculation indicates that a new line of the wireless earbuds could be on its way. In fact, 9to5Mac has heard that a new AirPods Pro model will support the next version of the H1 chip and could potentially support Bluetooth 5.2.

Don't look for anything new design-wise, but if new AirPods are on the agenda next week, expect for Apple to tout their improved quality for both music and voice calls.

Apple will have a lot to say during next week's 'Far Out' event. There seem to be clues indicating that recent reports and leaks will likely come to pass, but the only way to know for sure is to watch the event. Come to Shacknews this Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. We'll be watching the event along with everybody else and we'll report back with any major news.