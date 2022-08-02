Listen to the EA Q1 2023 earnings call here Come and listen to the EA Q1 2023 earnings call and hear how the company's first quarter of 2023 financial year turned out.

Electronic Arts is one of the largest and well-known video game company’s in the industry. Responsible for a wealth of games, EA is one gamers and investors track with interest. Today, EA will hold its Q1 2023 earnings call and you can listen to it unfold right here on Shacknews.

EA Q1 2023 earnings call time & livestream

The EA Q1 2023 earnings call is schedule to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The earnings call will be a webcast hosted on the EA Investor Relations page via a webcast, though you can tune in to the Shacknews Twitch channel or the embed below.

To set the scene, the EA Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations though the company did provide a lower 2023 guidance than expected. How this affects what’s mentioned in the earnings call today remains to be seen.

Recently, EA and FIFA revealed that the partnership will be ending after a new licensing deal failed to be found. Instead, soccer games have been rebranded to EA Sports FC. Unfortunately, a round of redundancy proposals took place in EA Galway in Ireland where around 100 employees were laid off.

Despite this unfortunate news, EA is making headway in other areas with a new job listing hinting at a new Battlefield campaign and Skate trailer showing off “pre-pre-pre-alpha gameplay”. There’s a lot going on in the world of EA and today’s Q1 2023 earnings call is a good opportunity to put it all into a financial perspective. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more information on the finance side of the video game industry.