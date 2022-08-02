Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Listen to the EA Q1 2023 earnings call here

Come and listen to the EA Q1 2023 earnings call and hear how the company's first quarter of 2023 financial year turned out.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
EA
1

Electronic Arts is one of the largest and well-known video game company’s in the industry. Responsible for a wealth of games, EA is one gamers and investors track with interest. Today, EA will hold its Q1 2023 earnings call and you can listen to it unfold right here on Shacknews.

EA Q1 2023 earnings call time & livestream

The EA Q1 2023 earnings call is schedule to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The earnings call will be a webcast hosted on the EA Investor Relations page via a webcast, though you can tune in to the Shacknews Twitch channel or the embed below.

To set the scene, the EA Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations though the company did provide a lower 2023 guidance than expected. How this affects what’s mentioned in the earnings call today remains to be seen.

Recently, EA and FIFA revealed that the partnership will be ending after a new licensing deal failed to be found. Instead, soccer games have been rebranded to EA Sports FC. Unfortunately, a round of redundancy proposals took place in EA Galway in Ireland where around 100 employees were laid off.

Despite this unfortunate news, EA is making headway in other areas with a new job listing hinting at a new Battlefield campaign and Skate trailer showing off “pre-pre-pre-alpha gameplay”. There’s a lot going on in the world of EA and today’s Q1 2023 earnings call is a good opportunity to put it all into a financial perspective. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more information on the finance side of the video game industry.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola