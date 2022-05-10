EA Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue estimates Electronic Arts closed out its last fiscal quarter of 2022 with a beat on revenue against Wall Street expectations.

As we come into the close of fiscal quarters, various companies continue to report their quarterly earnings results. Electronic Arts is one of the most prolific video game publishers and developers in the world and its performance is well worth watching for investors in the gaming space. EA's Q4 2022 earnings results came out today and with it came report of a decent win in revenue against the expectations of Wall Street.

Electronic Arts dropped its Q4 2022 earnings results via a press release on its investor relations website on May 10, 2022. According to the latest quarterly results, EA was able to report a revenue of $1.825 billion USD. This was up from the $1.346 billion posted in Q4 2021 and it was even up from Wall Street’s expectation of $1.77 billion. Even despite the solid revenue numbers for this quarter, Electronic Arts still curiously reduced its guidance on revenue for its fiscal 2023. Nonetheless, it appears to have closed out strong on its fiscal 2022.

Electronic Arts (EA) stock did some substantial jumping around, but nothing incredibly notable following its Q4 2022 earnings results.

Electronic Arts has quite a few things currently going well for it, as well as some irons in the fire for the future. Apex Legends is still running strong and EA reported that it is currently experiencing its highest engagement since launch in Season 12. While EA readies to fully sever ties with FIFA and rebrand to EA Sports FC, it still reported that FIFA 2022 has more than 150 million accounts signed up for the game.

Electronic Arts has been doing quite a few jumps after market close following its earnings results. Where it eventually falls will likely be more set in stone after the EA Q4 2022 conference call today. Stay tuned for more details as that call goes live and we report on further quarterly earnings results news.