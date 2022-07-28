Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call here The Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call is happening today and you can listen to it right here.

As one of the largest companies in the world, it should come as no surprise that listening to the Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call is a top priority. This conference call will be happening today and you can tune in via the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Apple (AAPL) Q3 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2022. You can tune in using the Shacknews Twitch embed below and, if you’re coming in later on, catch the VOD over on our Shacknews YouTube channel. For more information, visit the Apple Investor Relations page.

Earnings Whispers offers a quick look at a few important figures when heading in to the Apple earnings call and results:

Mean EPS estimate: $1.16/share

Whisper EPS: $1.19/share

Mean revenue estimate: $82.7 billion

Q4 2022 revenue expectation: $90.2 billion

Q4 2022 EPS expectation: $1.32/share

It was just last month in June that consumers got a chance to see what new services and devices Apple has been working on. The WWDC 2022 keynote revealed the new M2 chip which will feature in the MacBook Air and Pro and also gave more insight into iOS 16.

More recently, it was reported that Apple has asked Samsung to develop OLED displays for an AR AMD. It will be interesting to see how Apple’s momentum in researching new technology and devices affects the company’s earnings.

Make sure you tune in to hear Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings call. If you do miss parts of the call, stick with Shacknews as we offer you the important breakouts. For more information on this season’s results, check out our financial page.