Evening Reading - July 19, 2022

Good trouble

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

It’s very hard to tell anymore if any politician cares beyond performative stunts, but at the very least, AOC puts on a convincing show about it.

The politics were the point

The Metal Gear Solid series but it ends when it gets political pic.twitter.com/TiJa6SQINZ — ApacheSmash❗️ DDG+ (@ApacheSmash) July 19, 2022

Although I would argue you’d be left with a bunch of gratuitous butt and cleavage shots if you kept going, but skipped past the politics.

Magic garbage ride

This routinely blows up on reddit and I'm rarely credited so if you ever wondered who was responsible for this masterpiece it's me. pic.twitter.com/tVev8poJOL — Kay “Bone Devil” Davis (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@KayleePinecone) July 19, 2022

I kind of want the full ‘A Whole New World’ song reworked around these two prince and princess garbage varmints now.

Sprinkle some more Daisy in it

Daisy fans when Nintendo finally adds her to Mario Strikers pic.twitter.com/Q5WdSw1GVI — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 19, 2022

It’s true though. Put Daisy in all the things. After all, aren’t you tired of being nice?

*SPOILERS* Shin Godzilla rules

Shin-Godzilla (2016) pic.twitter.com/BgPqiYEKzt — Movie moments that are raw (@Movierawmoment) July 18, 2022

I will never not pop for our favorite scaley nuclear catastrophe. Say what you want about his derpiness, but this scene is still top-tier.

Stray thoughts

If you give him anything less than 10/10, you're a monster, and I wish nothing but soggy waffles on your house. pic.twitter.com/pRpBnr4QPd — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) July 19, 2022

We gave the game a 9 of 10. But I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with that sweet cat itself.

Better run home to mama now!

The world could certainly use a new Virtua Fighter someday soon. Fingers crossed.

