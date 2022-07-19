Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - July 19, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to your Tuesday evening, Shackers. It’s been quite a busy day, but it’s about time to wind down as we climb over the hump of the week to our Wednesday. Before we do, though, there’s still an Evening Reading waiting for you as we end our day of posting. Enjoy.

In Case You Missed It At Shacknews…

And now... Other stuff from The Internet!

Good trouble

It’s very hard to tell anymore if any politician cares beyond performative stunts, but at the very least, AOC puts on a convincing show about it.

The politics were the point

Although I would argue you’d be left with a bunch of gratuitous butt and cleavage shots if you kept going, but skipped past the politics.

Magic garbage ride

I kind of want the full ‘A Whole New World’ song reworked around these two prince and princess garbage varmints now.

Sprinkle some more Daisy in it

It’s true though. Put Daisy in all the things. After all, aren’t you tired of being nice?

*SPOILERS* Shin Godzilla rules

I will never not pop for our favorite scaley nuclear catastrophe. Say what you want about his derpiness, but this scene is still top-tier.

Stray thoughts

We gave the game a 9 of 10. But I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with that sweet cat itself.

Better run home to mama now!

The world could certainly use a new Virtua Fighter someday soon. Fingers crossed.

And that covers your Tuesday, July 19 edition of the Evening Reading. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews and all of our endeavors for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? That’s okay. Check out Shackpets! It’s our free mobile app on iOS and Android that allows you to partake in the ultimate battle of cuteness. You’ll find all sorts of cute pets in competition, including my sweet Silo, AKA Flaff.

Flaff needs your votes, so be sure to look for her on Shackpets.

That’s that, friends. How is your Tuesday going? Any good games or TV going on? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola