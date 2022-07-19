Call of the Wild: The Angler casts onto PC in August 2022 Expansive Worlds has announced a PC release date for its upcoming immersive open-world fishing sim, Call of the Wild: The Angler.

There’s exciting news for fans of outdoor hunting and fishing sim enthusiasts. Call of the Wild: The Angler promises to give players both a relaxing and riveting fishing experience, and developer/publisher Expansive Worlds has just given it a release date. Call of the Wild: The Angler casts its line for PC players this coming August 2022.

Expansive Worlds announced the release date for Call of the Wild: The Angler in a new trailer dropped on July 19, 2022. According to the trailer, Call of the Wild: The Angler will be launching on PC platforms on August 31, 2022. It will be available to pick up on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, no other platforms have been announced at this time. Nonetheless, the game will retail first at a price of around $29.99 USD.

Call of the Wild: The Angler will introduce players to a vast and beautiful wilderness where they can explore and fish to their heart's content in both solo and co-op play.

Source: Expansive Worlds

Call of the Wild: The Angler has looked like a massive step in outdoor lifestyle hunting and fishing sims. The game introduces players to the vast expanse of the Golden Ridge Reserve (the first map that will launch with the game). Up to 12 players will be able to explore the Reserve, driving various vehicles around the hills and forests of the area to reach prime fishing spots in ponds, lakes, and rivers. From there, you’ll grow a wide assortment of gear and techniques you’ll need to become a master angler. The game will feature a wide array of various bait, fishing poles, line, and other tackle, and the available equipment will grow with future updates.

We recently had a chance to speak with some of the developers at Expansive Worlds in an interview about The Angler and various topics, including gathering new gear, fast-travel, how fish will spawn, and more.

With a release date set for August 31, 2022, on PC, Call of the Wild: The Angler will be one to watch for any digital outdoor sportsman. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, right here at Shacknews.