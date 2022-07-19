Blizzard Albany QA team creates GWA union GWA Albany is a new union at Activision Blizzard.

The Raven Software QA team’s move to unionize earlier this year was not only a major win for that group of workers, but set a major precedent for the gaming industry. The success of GWA has now inspired another team within Activision Blizzard to rise up and form its own union. GWA Albany is a new union formed by QA employees of Blizzard Albany, the developer recently known as Vicarious Visions.

GWA Albany announced its existence in a thread of tweets from its newly-created Twitter account. Composed of members of the quality assurance team at Blizzard Albany, the group is seeking the same employment rights and protection of the union at their sister studio, Raven Software.

Vicarious Vision was rebranded as Blizzard Albany following the merger earlier this year.

Source: Blizzard Albany

QA is currently an undervalued discipline in the games and software industries. We strive to foster work environments where we are respected and compensated for our essential role in the development process. We, the QA testers of Blizzard Albany are committed to fostering an open, diverse & equitable workplace. We demand an environment where our skills, ideals, & democratic decisions are valued and respected. To that end, we have organized with @CWAUnion to form our union.

It makes sense that Blizzard Albany is forming its union through CWA. It’s the same company that helped the Raven Software QA team unionize, which went on to get recognized by Activision Blizzard, with Microsoft giving its blessing as well. The team was formerly known as Vicarious Visions, prior to merging with Activision Blizzard earlier this year and being renamed Blizzard Albany.

Fair compensation, pay transparency, and improved health care benefits are among the main requests of GWA Albany. The formation of GWA earlier this year at Raven Software brought a lot of awareness to the need for unionization within the gaming industry, and we’re now seeing the impact. As we await Activision Blizzard and Microsoft’s response to GWA Albany, stick with Shacknews for any updates.