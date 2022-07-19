Mario Strikers: Battle League gets Daisy & Shy Guy in first free update Nintendo is bringing Daisy and Shy Guy to the playable roster of Mario Strikers: Battle League alongside new gear and a new stadium, all for free.

Mario Strikers: Battle League was a cool and unexpected launch for the Nintendo Switch this year. Bringing Mushroom Kingdom characters to the pitch and letting them square off in 4v4 matches has proven to be a blast, especially with new features like custom gear and super shots, to name a few. Nintendo is about to up the fun too. Battle League is getting a free update, and with it will come Daisy and Shy Guy as new playable characters alongside further fun.

Nintendo announced Mario Strikers: Battle League’s first free update in a new YouTube video on July 19, 2022. According to the announcement, the free update is said to launch on July 21, 2022. With it will come Daisy and Shy Guy, joining the playable roster and giving players more variety to choose from for their squad. Daisy will be a technique-heavy player, reliant on some trickery and skill to put the ball in the goal. Meanwhile, Shy Guy is a balanced all-rounder and you’ll be able to bring the most out of it via good gear.

Daisy, Shy Guy, the Knight gear set, and Desert Ruins are coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League later this week.

Source: Nintendo

There’s more coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League in its first update as well. First comes the new Knight gear set. This set provides a big boost to strength stats, as well as smaller boosts to shooting and passing, but at the cost of speed and technique. Finally, players will have a new stadium with which to square off against each other in the form of the Desert Ruins. This pitch provides an arid backdrop of lavish ancient ruins as kick around in the sands.

We enjoyed Mario Strikers: Battle League quite a bit in our review when it launched, but more is always a good thing. With the Mario Strikers: Battle League free update set to drop with Daisy, Shy Guy, and more on July 21, it might be time to strap on your cleats and try the latest content in the game. Stay tuned for more updates coming to Battle League as they become available.