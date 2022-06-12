Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - June 12, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Xbox & Bethesda had their showcase today

The teams at Xbox and Bethesda took to the stage to show off a whole lot of games. The presentation finished on a major note, with a comprehensive look at Starfield. Other than sci-fi Skyrim, players got a look at some Redfall gameplay, Diablo 4's Necromancer class, a new game from Squanch Games, and more.

Let's learn about coffee

Did you believe any of these myths? Honestly, I thought coffee dehydrates you and that it was addictive. Apparently, your body isn't so reliant on it that it's worth calling it an addictive substance. Who knew!

Cursed LEGO man

This is truly horrifying. What sort of Eldritch monster has this bloke created? I would very much like him to make some other LEGO elements in this style.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Adorable slide!

Look at all those puppies.

Sneaky dog!

It was able to steal that treat so quickly and quietly.

Creepy robot

I love this pixel art style. This looks like something out of Half-Life.

Seinfeld gets an iPad

Some more nightmare fuel.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Hello, Meet Lola